Texas A&M's backers have been a mixed bag this season despite the fact that they returned one player with a year's starting experience, another who had waited their turn in the wings for two seasons, and a third who was supposed to significantly upgrade the athleticism of the group. However, the team missed the departed Buddy Johnson far more than anticipated as it turned out that he was much more than someone who set an example for the remainder of the group and elevated the play of the defense via his leadership. It turned out that the B gap to B gap player who supposedly lacked the athleticism to be much more than that in pass coverage or as a sideline to sideline defender was badly missed for that aspect of his play.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO