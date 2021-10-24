CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 Official Title, Key Art, Release Date Revealed

By Nobelle Borines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnmu dominates the Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 key visual as the official title is revealed!. We have just seen the latest episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 but the next one is already being hyped up. The official title for Episode 4 has just been announced...

dbltap.com

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles DLC Release Date

When is the Demon Slayer: the Hinokami Chronicles DLC release date?. Demon Slayer: the Hinokami Chronicles is an adventure fighting game that tells the story of Tanjiro, a young boy who faces demons in order to rescue his sister and avenge his family. There is an adventure mode and an online mode that pits two players against each other. Demon Slayer: the Hinokami Chronicles is available on the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Unfortunately though, cross-play is not available for the game on any platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Ozark' Season 4 Trailer Reveals Release Date for the Beginning of the End

Ozark Season 4 is on its way. Netflix released a short trailer for what will be the first part of the last season of the hit series. Slated to come out on January 21, 2022, it looks like fans can finally get excited about at least the first seven episodes of the new season. This should go without saying, but there are spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Blue Period Episode 5 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

Blue Period Episode 6 will see Yatora studying with a better understanding of art school. Blue Period Episode 6 will see Yatora studying with a better understanding of art college expectations, and art in general. Episode 5 was all about rumors and being influenced by one's peers, a fact that doesn't do wonders for our main character's art.
TV & VIDEOS
Anime News Network

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc Anime's Episode 4 Delayed Due to Election Coverage

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc is a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, and it premiered on October 10. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen) television anime will then premiere on December 5 with a one-hour special. (If there are no further delays, the current arc can still end on November 28, before the Entertainment District Arc begins.)
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season Two Announces Brief Hiatus

The second season of Demon Slayer has begun, not just by revisiting the story of the first feature-length film of the franchise, Mugen Train, but also by giving fans a new story of the Flame Hashira, Rengoku, as he attempted to save a town from a speed demon in the literal sense. Unfortunately, it seems as though an upcoming episode of the anime produced by Ufotable is set to take a brief hiatus later this month, which means that fans will have to wait a little longer for the finale of the locomotive adventure taking place.
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Reveals New Season Release Date of Highly Anticipated Reality Series

Selling Sunset Season 4 officially has a premiere date! After more than a year-long wait, the Netflix real estate reality series will officially return Wednesday, Nov. 24, the streamer announced Wednesday. Netflix announced in March that the show, which follows the lives of the top real estate agents of L.A.'s Oppenheim Group, had been renewed for two more seasons, but didn't reveal a premiere date amid COVID-19 delays.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Will Demon Slayer's Season 2 Break Delay Its New Arc?

Demon Slayer is pushing ahead with season two these days, and all eyes are on the series to see how it goes. As you can imagine, the pressure is on the team to deliver. As it turns out, the show is doing fabulously by fans, and many are waiting on its second arc to go live. But with a break on the horizon, will the show have to delay its big launch?
COMICS
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 3: How Can Tanjiro Break Enmu's Spell?

Will Tanjiro break the spell to stop Enmu from eating all the passengers in Demon Slayer Season 2?. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 is back with a new episode and this time, it's all about dreams. The Mugen Train arc continues with Episode 3 and the Demon Slayer Corps are unaware of the dangers ahead. For one, Tanjiro Kamado is happy to be in deep slumber. But will he be able to break the spell that Enmu has cast on all of them?
COMICS
FanBolt.Com

‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2: Everything Fans Need To Know

The long-awaited return of one of the most financially successful animes of all time is drawing near. With Season 1’s thrilling release back in 2019, fans have been waiting not so patiently to see the premiere of Demon Slayer Season 2. They won’t have to wait much longer, and with...
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Why Is Season Two Redoing the Mugen Train Arc?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most successful anime series in history, and its second season just got started. You can understand why all eyes are on Tanjiro right now as fans are curious whether the show's streak will live on. So far, season two is delivering as promised, but there are plenty of fans scratching their heads about season two. After all, Demon Slayer's first movie dealt with the Mugen Train arc, so why is this new season redoing everything?
COMICS
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer celebrates Season 2 as epic female Tanjiro Kamado

A Demon Slayer cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on Tanjiro Kamado. The artist’s incredible female spin on the protagonist will leave fans of the anime in awe. Ever since its breakout debut in 2019, Demon Slayer has continued to propel forward in popularity. The series...
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Reveals the True Danger of the Mugen Train

The second season of Demon Slayer is taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Shonen franchise's first film, Mugen Train, before the series dives into the new story in the Entertainment District Arc, and with the latest episode seeing Tanjiro and his friends boarding the locomotive, the true dangers of the train have been revealed. With the demon Enmu being granted unbelievable amounts of power by his leader, Muzan Kibutsuji, this powerful supernatural antagonist is only a part of the equation that makes the locomotive so deadly for those that are hopping a ride.
COMICS
ramascreen.com

Official Key Art And Trailer For THE GREAT Season 2 Starring Elle Fanning

Check out these official key art and trailer for Hulu Original comedy series “The Great”! Season two premieres with all ten episodes on November 19 on Hulu. Synopsis: In season two of “The Great,” Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’, will ask more of her than she could have imagined.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Reveals Curious Details About Tanjiro's Hinokami Kagura

The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba continues retelling the story of the Mugen Train, and the second episode of said season has Tanjiro revealing a surprising fact when it comes to the flame dance that the protagonist used in taking down the head of the Spider Clan during the first season. Now, with the members of Demon Slayer Corps aboard the demon-infested locomotive, it seems as though Rengoku has some surprises of his own for the newest members of the monster-hunting organization, as threats are lurking around every corner.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 3 Features Tanjiro Reunion With Father in Emotional New Scene [SPOILERS]

Tanjuro Kamado had a bittersweet message for son Tanjiro in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 3!. Fans have been waiting to see some new scenes in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 since the previous episode. After all, Episode 2 was actually the first 25 minutes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train. Interestingly, we got something different in the third episode and it had a lot to do with Tanjuro Kamado. The father of Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado returned in a new scene to share an important message to his children.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

F Is for Family: Season Five; Netflix Reveals Release Date for Final Season

F Is for Family is returning next month for its fifth and final season on Netflix. An adult animated series from Bill Burr and Michael Price, the comedy stars the voices of Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, Mo Collins, Trevor Devall, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Sam Rockwell.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hit Manga Spy x Family to have Anime Adaptation: Teaser, Synopsis, Airing Dates, and More

Everything you need to know about the upcoming SpyxFamily Adaptation. The hit comedy manga series SPYxFAMILY created by Tatsuya Endo, is confirmed to have an anime adaptation. This was finally confirmed when a website dedicated to this upcoming anime project went live on Monday. Aside from a teaser video, two poster visuals were also unveiled. The main protagonist Loid Forger will be voiced by Takuya Eguchi (who voiced Shuuji in Tokyo Revengers.)
COMICS

