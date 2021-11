You may have noticed this circle of stones on Route 15 in Orrington, but do you know what it is? Or rather, what it used to be? We can tell you!. It's called the Orrington Pound and is made entirely of stone, with a rusty but solid iron gate. When the town was first incorporated in 1788, it was all developed as farmland, and those crops were invaluable. The last thing a farmer wanted was for a wayward cow or horse to be tromping through the vegetables!

