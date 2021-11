COP26, which is taking place in Glasgow, is the latest in a series of meetings through which the world's governments attempt to deal with climate change. COP stands for "Conference of the Parties": these 197 parties are the United Nations member countries, plus a few small non-UN member countries and the European Union, all of whom support the Framework Convention on Climate Change. This was set up in 1992 to organise a global response to what most people then called the "greenhouse effect". It's COP26 simply because this is the 26th meeting.

