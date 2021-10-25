90th birthday doesn’t slow down Bill Gridley much

Norbert Palmer of Waukon was celebrated July 18 by his family and friends with a 90th birthday party lunch. His entire immediate family was there, as well as many relatives, neighbors and long-time friends, some who came from afar for the party. Norbert was born on Big Foot Road July 18, 1931, and grew up farming with his parents, Emmett and Evelyn Palmer, and then farmed with his wife of 59 years, Nola (nee Enyart). Pictured above are Norbert and Nola with their family: son Robert and his wife Sharon, with sons Cody, Riley and Hayden Palmer; and daughter Jane Johnson and her husband Jim, with her sons Ben Rausch and Mike Rausch, their wives Kris and Amber, and five great-grandchildren: Lena, Theo, Jeremiah and Rosella Rausch, and Delaney Rausch. Submitted photo.

WAUKON, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO