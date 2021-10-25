CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

90th birthday doesn’t slow down Bill Gridley much

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Gridley celebrates his 90th birthday with a party Oct. 24. Friends and Family gathered to celebrate Bill Gridley’s 90th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Schroeder Building in Rising Sun. Gridley, known to many as Uncle Bill, was an icon within the Rising Sun schools serving...

Clayton County Register

Norbert Palmer celebrates 90th birthday ...

Norbert Palmer of Waukon was celebrated July 18 by his family and friends with a 90th birthday party lunch. His entire immediate family was there, as well as many relatives, neighbors and long-time friends, some who came from afar for the party. Norbert was born on Big Foot Road July 18, 1931, and grew up farming with his parents, Emmett and Evelyn Palmer, and then farmed with his wife of 59 years, Nola (nee Enyart). Pictured above are Norbert and Nola with their family: son Robert and his wife Sharon, with sons Cody, Riley and Hayden Palmer; and daughter Jane Johnson and her husband Jim, with her sons Ben Rausch and Mike Rausch, their wives Kris and Amber, and five great-grandchildren: Lena, Theo, Jeremiah and Rosella Rausch, and Delaney Rausch. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
momjunction.com

91 Amazing 90th Birthday Wishes, Quotes, Poems & Messages

Reaching the 90th birthday is a great feat. The person who stood by you through thick and thin has achieved quite a lot in their life. Their accomplishments may mean something special to you too. On the special occasion, let them know how grateful you are for their love and...
LIFESTYLE
wichitabyeb.com

Help celebrate Little Dairy Queen owner, Richard Barrett’s 90th birthday with a card

If you asked Wichita which Dairy Queen is the best in town, I’d wager to say that the 849 S Poplar St. near Lincoln and Grove would get the most votes. It’s been a longtime favorite in the city for many years. Nicknamed “The Little Dairy Queen”, it has been locally owned since 1987 by Richard Barrett. He has had an incredible run with Dairy Queen and celebrated his 45th year as a DQ operator back in 2020.
WICHITA, KS
wilber-republican.com

Kovar to celebrate 90th birthday

Cyrill H Kovar of Crete will celebrate his 90th birthday early next month. He was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Garland. His relatives include daughters, Barb (Jason) Eastman and Anne (Jason) Tidblom; son, Bob (Jessica) Kovar; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. They plan an open house Saturday, Oct. 23, from...
milfordtimes.net

Kovar to celebrate 90th birthday

Cyrill H Kovar of Crete will celebrate his 90th birthday early next month. He was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Garland. His relatives include daughters, Barb (Jason) Eastman and Anne (Jason) Tidblom; son, Bob (Jessica) Kovar; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. They plan an open house Saturday, Oct. 23, from...
wilber-republican.com

Truka to celebrate 90th birthday

Charles "Bounce" Truka, of Wilber, will celebrate his 90th birthday early next month. He was born Nov. 1, 1931, in Wilber. His relatives include his wife, Olga, of Wilber; daughters, Shirley of Mesa, Arizona, and Donna of Lincoln; sons Chuck, of Stanton, Iowa, and Jim, of Wilber; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
WILBER, NE

