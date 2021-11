Texas Southern and Southern went down to the wire as the Lady Tigers dropped their home finale by a 3-2 margin Monday night inside the H&PE Arena. Set one was a preview of what to expect as both teams refused to break away from each other throughout the set. Each team responded when its backs were against the wall but TSU came out on top with the set tied at 26-all as Danielle Lilley broke the tie with a kill followed by Kaitlyn Scroggins' ace to win 28-26. TSU came out on fire to begin set two as they led 7-3 before upping the lead to 10-5 after Amber Johnson's kill. TSU led by as much as six (16-10) but Southern inched back into the contest after three consecutive kills to trail 16-14. TSU would respond and push its lead back to 20-15 and never looked back as they closed out set two 25-20.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO