FARSON-EDEN – The Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns lost their last home game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 23, to the Rattlers of Little Snake River High School by the score of 29-12. Things seemed to be going in the Pronghorns’ favor in the first half, as their defense only gave up one touchdown to the Rattlers. The defending 6-Man West state champions managed to grab two touchdowns in the first half and looked well on their way to upsetting the No. 1 team in state.

FARSON, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO