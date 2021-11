TEMPE, ARIZ. – Following a weekend sweep against Union College the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (2-2, 0-0) traveled out to Arizona State University (ASU) where they dropped two contests to the Sun Devils (3-3, 0-0), both by the score of 5-1. The season is still young for the Wildcats, but anytime you lose two games and are only able to come away with two goals, there’s almost always some things that need to be improved upon. Head coach Mike Souza was quick to allude to the team’s tough weekend, when asked on Wednesday what he thought went well for the team, he responded with a chuckle.

