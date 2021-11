Team USA defeated Canada 4-1 to take Game 2 of the Border Series tonight at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Missouri. "I knew last night would serve as good motivation for us and I think we really proved that here tonight," said David Hoff (Bottineau, N.D.), head coach of the 2021-22 U.S. National Sled Hockey Team. "I felt like the tempo tonight better reflected what our team is about and it ultimately got us the outcome we wanted. I'm excited for us to get back together as a group and continue to grow as a team."

