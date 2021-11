The Dragons hosted the Mora Mustangs last night for the regular season finale. Mora started the game with the ball on offense. They moved the ball well into the Dragons side of the field. But were set back by a couple of plays that went backwards, and would line up to punt on 4th down. Mora QB Avery Nelson would instead take the snap and try and run for the first, but Pine City made the stop and would take over on offense. As the Dragons drove into Mora territory they faced two fourth down plays, One at the Mora 13 and one at the Mora 3. Pine City would convert both and score on the 3 yard carry from Jacob Lindahl. Unable to convert the 2 Pine City lead 6-0 in the 1st quarter. The next couple of drives for both teams saw them get onto the other side of the 50 but neither team could make anything of it. At the halfway point of the 2nd quarter, Mora found themselves inside Dragons territory once again. And this time they would capitalize on a 36 yard rushing touchdown from Tayven Peterson to tie the game at 6. On Pine City's next drive they would push onto the Mustangs side of the field. On 4th and 4 at the Mora 28, Ryan Plasek would be taken down behind the line by Nolan McGaw and Mora would have one more chance to score before half. Unfortunately the Mustangs didn't have enough time to work the ball downfield and they'd go to half tied at 6.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO