Golf

Golfweek's Best 2021: Top 50 Classic Courses in Great Britain and Ireland

By Jason Lusk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxlv6_0cbrfGDg00

Welcome to Golfweek’s Best rankings of the Top 50 Classic Courses in Great Britain and Ireland – built before 1960 – as determined by Golfweek’s Best Raters for 2021 (pictured atop this story: Royal Dornoch in Scotland).

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings on each course are averaged to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in Great Britain and Ireland to produce the final rankings.

Golfweek also ranks Modern Courses in Great Britain and Ireland. For more on top courses outside the U.S., check out the following lists:

Listed with each course below is its average ranking, location, designers and year opened.

Nos. 1-10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xPak_0cbrfGDg00
Royal County Down in Northern Ireland (David Cannon/Getty Images)

1. Royal County Down (Championship) 8.95

Newcastle, Northern Ireland; George L. Baillie, Old Tom Morris, George Combe, Harry S. Colt, Donald Steel (1889)

2. St. Andrews Old Course 8.75

St. Andrews, Scotland; Unknown first designer, Old Tom Morris (Unknown)

3. Royal Dornoch (Championship) 8.65

Dornoch, Scotland; Old Tom Morris, John Sutherland, George Duncan (1877)

4. Muirfield 8.63

Gullane, Scotland; Old Tom Morris (1892)

5. Royal Portrush (Dunluce) 8.53

Portrush, Northern Ireland; Harry S. Colt, Martin Ebert (1929)

6. Sunningdale (Old) 8.35

Sunningdale, England; Willie Park Jr., Harry S. Colt (1901)

7. Ballybunion (Old) 8.33

Ballybunion, Ireland; Lionel Hewson, Tom Simpson (1893)

8. Trump Turnberry Resort (Ailsa) 8.27

Turnberry, Scotland; Willie Fernie, Mackenzie Ross, Martin Ebert, Tom MacKenzie (1901)

9. Royal St. George’s 8.17

Sandwich, England; Laidlaw Purves (1887)

10. North Berwick Golf Club (West Links) 8.04

North Berwick, Scotland; David Strath, Ben Sayers (1832)

Nos. 11-20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czQN7_0cbrfGDg00
Royal Birkdale in England (David Cannon/Getty Images)

11. Royal Birkdale 7.96

Southport, England; George Lowe, F.G. Hawtree, J.H. Taylor (1897)

12. Lahinch (Old) 7.89

Lahinch, Ireland; Old Tom Morris, Charles Gibson, Alister MacKenzie, Martin Hawtree (1894)

13. Swinley Forest 7.88

Ascot, England; Harry S. Colt (1909)

14. Carnoustie (Championship) 7.87

Carnoustie, Scotland; Robert Chambers, Allan Robertson, Old Tom Morris, James Braid (1830s)

15. Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin) 7.78

Woodhall Spa, England; Harry Vardon, J.H.Taylor, Harry S. Colt, Stafford Vere Hotchkin, Tom Doak (1905)

16. Royal Porthcawl 7.76

Porthcawl, Wales; Ramsay Hunter, J. Simpson (1895)

17. Sunningdale (New) 7.71

Sunningdale, England; Harry S. Colt, John Morrison (1923)

18. Ganton 7.69

Scarborough, England; Harry Vardon, Ted Ray, James Braid, J.H. Taylor, Harry S. Colt (1891)

19. Royal Lytham & St. Annes 7.67

Lytham St. Annes, England; George Lowe, Harry S. Colt, Herbert Fowler, Tom Simpson, C.K. Cotton (1897)

20. Rye 7.64

Rye, England; Harry S. Colt, Tom Simpson, Guy Campbell (1894)

Nos. 21-30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBIDB_0cbrfGDg00
Royal Troon (David Cannon/Getty Images)

21. St. George’s Hill 7.63

Weybridge, England; Harry S. Colt (1913)

22. Cruden Bay 7.62

Cruden Bay, Scotland; Tom Morris, Archie Simpson, Tom Simpson, Herbert Fowler (1899)

23. Royal Troon (Old) 7.58

Troon, Scotland; George Strath, Willie Fernie, James Braid (1878)

24. Walton Heath (Old) 7.49

Tadworth, England; Herbert Fowler (1903)

25. Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie) 7.45

Bridge of Don, Scotland; Archie Simpson, Robert Simpson, James Braid (1888)

26. St. Enodoc (Church) 7.44

Wadebridge, England; James Braid (1907)

T27. Alwoodley 7.42

Leeds, England; Alister MacKenzie (1907)

T27. Royal Cinque Ports 7.42

Deal, England; Henry Hunter, James Braid, Guy Campbell (1892)

T27. Portmarnock (Old) 7.42

Dublin, Ireland; Mungo Park, W.C. Pickeman (1894)

30. Machrihanish 7.39

Machrihanish, Scotland; Old Tom Morris, J.H. Taylor, Guy Campbell (1876)

Nos. 31-40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJNJx_0cbrfGDg00
Royal Liverpool in England (Getty Images)

31. Royal Liverpool (Hoylake) 7.17

Hoylake, England; Robert Chambers, George Morris, Harry S. Colt (1869)

T32. Wallasey 7.14

Wallasey, England; Old Tom Morris, James Braid, F.G. Hawtree, J.H. Taylor, Donald Steele (1891)

T32. Prestwick 7.14

Prestwick, Scotland; Old Tom Morris (1851)

T34. Wentworth (West) 7.13

Virginia Water, England; Harry S. Colt (1924)

T34. Royal West Norfolk 7.13

Brancaster, England; Holcombe Ingleby (1892)

36. Western Gailes 7.12

Irvine, Scotland; Fred Morris, F.G. Hawtree (1898)

T37. Royal Worlington and Newmarket 7.10

Bury St. Edmunds, England; Tom Dunn, Harry S. Colt (1893)

T37. Gleneagles (King’s) 7.10

Auchterarder, Scotland; James Braid (1919)

39. West Sussex 7.06

Pulborough, England; Sir Guy Campbell, Cecil K. Hutchison (1931)

T40. Notts (Hollinwell) 6.97

Kirkby in Ashfield, England; Willie Park Jr., J.H. Taylor, Tom Williamson (1901)

T40. Silloth on Solway 6.97

Silloth, England; David Grant, Alister MacKenzie, Willie Park Jr. (1892)

Nos. 41-50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzx95_0cbrfGDg00
Portstewart’s Strand (Courtesy of North & West Coast Links Golf Ireland)

T42. The Island Golf Club 6.92

Donabate, Ireland; Fred Hawtree, Eddie Hackett (1890)

T42. Gullane (No. 1) 6.92

Gullane, Scotland; Unknown (1884)

44. Portstewart (Strand) 6.91

Portstewart, Northern Ireland; A.G. Gow, Willie Park, Des Griffin (1907)

T45. Walton Heath (New) 6.87

Tadworth, England; Herbert Fowler (1907)

T45. Formby 6.87

Formby, England; Willie Park Jr., James Braid, Harry S. Colt, Donald Steel (1884)

T47. Wentworth (East) 6.86

Virginia Water, England; Harry S. Colt (1924)

T47. Woking 6.86

Woking, England; Tom Dunn, John Low, Stuart Paton (1893)

T49. Burnham & Berrow 6.84

Burnham on Sea, England; Charles Gibson, Herbert Fowler, Harry S. Colt, J.H. Taylor (1891)

T49. County Louth (Baltray) 6.84

Baltry, Ireland; Tom Simpson (1892)

