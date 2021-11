The Recovery Loans Scheme launched in April 2021 and is currently scheduled to run until Dec. 31. The scheme supports borrowing of up to £10m for individual businesses and up to £30m across a group, with funds available for any legitimate business purpose, including managing cashflow, growth and investment. It is designed to appeal to businesses that can afford to take out additional finance for these purposes.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 DAYS AGO