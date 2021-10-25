CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is not an under-construction cruise ship but the personal yacht of space-faring Jeff Bezos – The $500 million superyacht will have three masts, three decks and will be the finest and largest in the world.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGone are the days when we posted about billionaires and their supercars, and they have now transitioned to even bigger things like space races and superyachts. Jeff Bezos is one billionaire who will take pride in not one but both these things. As much as he would love to be master...

Centibillionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates partied with 50 friends to celebrate the Microsoft founders’ 66th birthday on a $300,000 a day private yacht before helicoptering to an elite beach club in Turkey.

It looks like the party at the Gates home is never-ending. It started with Melinda Gates throwing her daughter Jennifer an enchanting bridal shower at their humungous $125 million lakefront mansion in Washington. It was followed by an even more stunning $2M otherworldly fairytale wedding to Egyptian Olympian Nayel Nassar. Now the limelight has shifted from daughter Jennifer to daddy Bill who just turned 66. Jennifer paid tribute to the Microsoft centibillionaire on his 66th birthday with a heartwarming photo of her wedding on Instagram, but the Microsoft founder had bigger plans, much bigger! The fourth richest man in the world (worth $136 billion) celebrated his not-a-milestone, 66th birthday aboard a $2 million-a-week rental yacht ‘Lana’ to the Sea Me Beach club in Fethiye, Turkey!
royalcaribbeanblog.com

New Icon Class cruise ship construction update

Royal Caribbean posted a new video update with the progress being made on the cruise line's next generation cruise ship. Icon of the Seas is under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, and we have a closer look at how the ship will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Robb Report

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Wants to Build a ‘Business Park’ in Space

Blue Origin doesn’t just want to take you to space—it also wants to help you stay there for a while. Jeff Bezos’s aerospace company has unveiled a new concept for a space station called Orbital Reef. No time table for completion was announced, but the company seems to be positioning the proposed low-orbital outpost as a potential replacement for the aging International Space Station (ISS). The proposal is just one of many that have been presented to NASA as it tries to figure out what to do with the 20-year-old ISS, reports The New York Times. The $100 billion space laboratory is...
Jeff Bezos
soundingsonline.com

A Glimpse of the Largest Sailing Yacht in the World. Is It Jeff Bezos’?

The largest sailing yacht in the world was rolled out of its shed last week and word has it that Jeff Bezos is its owner. Oceanco, a Dutch superyacht builder, rolled the 417-foot yacht onto a barge in Zwijndrecht, the Netherlands, a town near Rotterdam, and moved it to a new location in Alblasserdam for rigging. It is slated to be completed in 2022, but citing confidentiality, the builder refused to confirm that Bezos is its owner.
The Weather Channel

Jeff Bezos' Space Firm to Build a Space Station Named Orbital Reef for Commercial Use by 2030

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space firm Blue Origin has announced plans to build a commercial space station called Orbital Reef by the second half of this decade. For the project, Blue Origin has partnered with spaceflight company Sierra Space, a subsidiary of the Sierra Nevada Corporation, Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions, and Arizona State University, the company said in a statement.
Click10.com

Jeff Bezos’ company is now working to build a new space station

Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin will team up with several companies to build an outpost to eventually replace the International Space Station. The company will work with Sierra Space to co-finance the new station called “Orbital Reef,” meant to host science experiments, provide a workspace and even become a tourist destination.
The Next Web

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin unveils plans to occupy space

Jeff Bezos apparently wasn’t satisfied with merely flying through space. The world’s second richest person now wants to occupy it. Bezos’ Blue Origin on Monday announced plans to build a commercial space station by the end of the decade. The Orbital Reef project will be developed in partnership with Sierra...
Outsider.com

Jeff Bezos’ New Superyacht Is Longer Than a Football Field: VIDEO

Video of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s superyacht show the ship’s length is longer than an American football field. There are 360 feet in a football field, and the Bezos boat currently named Y721 is 57 feet longer!. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=N85B3Mns7EQ&feature=emb_logo. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Oceanco’s 127m/ 417ft Y721...
Benzinga

Here's The First Peek At Jeff Bezos' $500M Superyacht

Jeff Bezos is following up on his flight to the edge of space with an ocean cruise on what promises to be the world’s largest yacht, acquired for $500 million. What Happened: The Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder is reportedly the owner of Project 721, the mega-vessel now under construction in the Netherlands. According to the AutoEvolution.com news site, the superyacht is known within the luxury Dutch shipyard Oceanco as “Project 721” and spans 417 feet in length. It also features three masts and a bowsprit.
TravelPulse

Emerald Cruises' Latest Ship Begins Construction

Emerald Cruises celebrated a key milestone in the construction of its newest superyacht, the Emerald Sakara, on October 27, having participated in its keel-laying ceremony, the first key part of a ship’s construction. The Emerald Sakara is expected to debut in 2023. It celebrated its keel-laying ceremony at Ha Long...
rismedia.com

Inside Jeff Bezos’ Multi-Billion Dollar Real Estate Portfolio

Elon Musk may have just surpassed Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world (at time of press), but with a net worth of $191.4 billion and owning the properties he does, he’s not bound to lose any sleep over the news. Bezos, like other billionaires, has a complex and wide-ranging real estate portfolio that includes everything from Beverly Hills mansions to the Corn Ranch near Van Horn, Texas.
