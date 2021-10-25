CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla

By TOM KRISHER
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwzTW_0cbrbe4A00
Hertz-Tesla In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo a Hertz rental car logo rests on the front of a Hertz location, in Boston. Car rental company Hertz is ordering 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla. The company says it’s buying the Tesla Model 3s by the end of 2022, and it also will buy electric vehicle chargers. No price was given for the order, but it has to be worth around $4 billion because each Model 3 has a base price of around $40,000. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file) (Steven Senne)

DETROIT — (AP) — Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation's increasing commitment to EV technology.

The purchase by one of the world's leading rental car companies reflects its confidence that electric vehicles are gaining acceptance with environmentally minded consumers as an alternative to vehicles powered by petroleum-burning internal combustion engines.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Mark Fields, Hertz' interim CEO, said that Teslas are already arriving at the company's sites and should be available for rental starting in November.

Hertz said in its announcement that it will complete its purchases of the Tesla Model 3 small cars by the end of 2022. It also said it will establish its own electric vehicle charging network as it strives to produce the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America.

Fields wouldn’t say how much Hertz is spending for the order. But he said the company has sufficient capital and a healthy balance sheet after having emerged from bankruptcy protection in June.

No price was given for the order, but it is likely around $4 billion because each Model 3 has a base price of around $40,000. The deal ranks at the top of the list of electric vehicle orders by a single company. In 2019, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian, a startup manufacturer of electric van, pickup trucks and SUVs. Amazon is an investor in Rivian.

Shares of Tesla rose nearly 6% to a record of $961.16 shortly after Monday’s opening bell.

In his interview with the AP, Fields made clear his belief that electric vehicles are increasingly moving into the mainstream and that Hertz intends to be a leading provider of EVs to rental customers. He pointed to surveys showing that over the past five years, consumer interest in electric vehicles has grown dramatically.

“More are willing to try and buy,” he said. “It's pretty stunning.”

Fields said that Hertz, which is based in Estero, Florida, is in discussions with other automakers, too, about buying additional electric vehicles as it expands its EV fleet as more models enter the marketplace.

Hertz also is investing in its own charging network. Fields said it has plans for 3,000 chargers in 65 locations across the United States by the end of 2022 and 4,000 by the end of 2023. Many of the sites will be at Hertz locations such as airports, he said, while others will be in suburban areas.

Customers also would be able to use Tesla's own large charging network for a fee, Fields said. The company has a network of about 25,000 chargers worldwide.

Fields declined to say how much Hertz will charge to rent the Teslas or whether they would be more expensive for customers than gas-powered vehicles.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, two months after the coronavirus erupted across the country. It was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers.

In October, Hertz named Fields, a former Ford Motor Co. CEO, as its interim chief executive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Asheboro Courier-Tribune

Which is more expensive: Charging an electric vehicle or fueling a car with gas?

Last year, Patrick Anderson went electric: He got a Porsche Taycan EV in dark blue. Anderson, who is CEO of East Lansing-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group, loves the zippy acceleration and "exciting" features the car offers. He also gets satisfaction in knowing that driving an EV benefits the environment, he said.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car With the Best Technology

The auto industry faces two challenges as technology systems become more complex. One is that drivers find them so complicated that they do not use them. The other is that the technology requires components that are not always available. A semiconductor chip shortage, which includes those often used in auto electronics systems, has severely limited […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Electric Cars#Hertz#Detroit#Ap#Ev#The Associated Press#Rivian
The Car Connection

Bring out your dead: Automakers discontinued these cars for 2022

With low inventories, car shortages, and steep new car prices, it would seem automakers would think thrice before discontinuing any cars for 2022. But the grim reaper’s fickle sickle—the profit motive—comes for all cars, at some time or another. Compact sedans continue to shrink in the growing shadow of crossover...
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000 to $20,000

Buying a pre-owned car is more than just a great way to save money. It could get you into a model that has safety and luxury features you couldn’t afford in a new car. That is, if you can find a new car or SUV. With the pandemic-related global shortage of the chips needed for car-safety and infotainment systems, shipments of new cars are still delayed or coming in at lower-than-expected volumes. This means supply is short and new-car dealers are charging a premium.
BUYING CARS
gearjunkie.com

Most-Stolen Cars in the US: Is Your Vehicle a Target?

Today, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) released its annual list of the United States’ most-stolen cars and trucks. Ford trucks top the ‘Hot Wheels’ report for the second year in a row. Full-size Ford trucks are still the United States’ most-stolen vehicles, but 2020 saw a steep increase in...
CARS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
invezz.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction for November 2021

Dogecoin price had a relatively mixed month in October. Elon Musk disclosed that he owned the meme coin. We explain what to expect in November this year. The Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) had a relatively mixed October as cryptocurrency prices rebounded. The token jumped by about 70% from October 1 to October 28th. It then declined by more than 20% from its highest level during the month.
STOCKS
Only In Arizona

Ride The Amtrak On Arizona’s Route 66 For Just $45

There’s a new way to get your kicks on Route 66, and it involves a short ride on the Amtrak that’s jam-packed with fascinating history and incredibly scenic views. The Southwest Chief is Amtrak’s route through the American West, running between Los Angeles and Chicago. Instead of embarking on the whole trip, which takes around two days, you can cruise down Route 66 and hop off without ever leaving the state. Traveling from Kingman to Winslow (or vice versa), this 200-mile train ride passes through some of the most iconic destinations in Arizona – and it costs as little as $45!
ARIZONA STATE
Robb Report

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS: Everything We Know About the Ultra-Luxurious Electric Sedan

Overview It may come as a surprise that Mercedes, renowned for its prowess with internal-combustion engines, had its name on a series-production electric vehicle (EV) as far back as 1906, but the world wasn’t ready for mass adoption of the tech. Times have changed and the marque’s recently announced dedicated lineup of battery-powered cars and an SUV has been greatly anticipated. The Mercedes EQ line will eventually feature electric versions of the brand’s most popular models and will be led by the new EQS. As the name suggests, the EQS is the automaker’s fully electric take on its longtime flagship, the S-Class...
CARS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
71K+
Followers
71K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy