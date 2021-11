The world we are evolving into today is based on advanced digital technology, having as many Cyber threats as the advanced feature’s progress. Most businesses have started to include identity theft protection in their job packages, especially those in higher positions because they have access to confidential data and business accounts. Personal information is something that needs to be taken seriously, especially because we live in a digital world with different kinds of threats. Malware and other security breaches can be accessed easily. It’s so advanced that no one can notice the breach easily until they suffer a massive loss.

DATA PRIVACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO