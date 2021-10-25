CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston Honors 'Friends' Co-Star James Michael Tyler After Death

By Hayden Brooks
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Friends star James Michael Tyler has passed away and his co-stars have turned to social media to honor the actor, who played Gunther, a worker at the Central Perk cafe.

As per TMZ , the actor's representative revealed that Tyler died on Sunday morning (October 24) in his home in Los Angeles after a stage 4 battle with prostate cancer. He was 59. Jennifer Aniston , who played Rachel on the beloved show, took to Instagram to honor Tyler, writing, "' Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

Meanwhile, Courteney Cox , who played Monica Geller, remembered Tyler's energy on-set of the long-running series. "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James," she wrote. Matt Leblanc , who played Joey Tribbiani recalled their funny memories. "We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend," he said of the late star. Lisa Kudrow , also remembered as Phoebe Buffay, went on to thank the actor "for being there for us all." "James Michael Tyler, we will miss you," she wrote.

Tyler was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and kept the illness private for three years. He shared the news with fans earlier this year after making an appearance on the HBO Max reunion special. Later on, he said he made no mention of the diagnosis on the TV special because he didn't want to bring down the mood. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno .

"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh Friend ), from the hit series Friends , but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," his family said in a statement. "Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life."

While he starred in 150 episodes of Friends , his other acting credits include Sabrina the Teenage Witch , Scrubs , Modern Music , Just Shoot Me! and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
