Texarkana, TX

Leadership Texarkana Announces LIfT Leadership Frameworks for Pursuing Excellence: Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens

By Press Release
txktoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeadership Texarkana is pleased to announce a new program motivated by the organization’s pursuit of Community Excellence: The LIfT Leadership Frameworks. As part of LIfT, the Leadership Initiative for Texarkana, the Leadership Frameworks are open to all interested parties, and is a valuable investment, whether an individual is a member of...

