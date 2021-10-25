‘Squid Game’ actor Christian Lagahit discusses his impact on Filipino representation in Korean dramas

Photo courtesy of Unsplash. I am sure by now that almost everyone at Connecticut College has at least heard of the Netflix Original Series, Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The miniseries came out only about a month ago, and it has quickly become Netflix’s most popular series. According to IMDb, there were over 100 million views (about 111 million viewers, more specifically) of the series before even a month had passed since its release. On Oct. 24, a little more than a month since the premiere, I checked Netflix and the show is still in the “Top 10 in the U.S. Today” list, at #2 currently. Squid Game has spawned praise, memes and fan artwork over the past few weeks, and the show has gained immense popularity and attention. What makes the show so special are the exciting concepts and complex characters, both of which build up even more as the episodes progress.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO