CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Squid Game’ actor Christian Lagahit discusses his impact on Filipino representation in Korean dramas

By Carmen Chin
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilipino Squid Game star Christian Lagahit has opened up about the impact of his role on the hit Netflix series on audiences back home. Lagahit had recently sat down for an interview with Asian Boss as part of their Stay Curious series of videos, where he discussed his role in Squid...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
mesquite-news.com

Korean series “Squid Game” is to die for

The latest Netflix hit, “Squid Game” has gained a lot of popularity online. This deranged series has become the latest obsession across the globe as it dominates Netflix. Netflix’s Co-CEO said it’s become the stream platform’s biggest non-English language show in the world. I had to know what all the...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Orange

Poorly translated subtitles in ‘Squid Game’ gloss over Korean culture

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. As soon as I clicked to press play on the new South Korean series “Squid Game,” I frowned at the English subtitles in the preview. The soldiers in the game greet the players saying “진심으로 환영합니다,” which the subtitles translate to “a hearty welcome.”
SYRACUSE, NY
NME

‘My Name’ director thanks ‘Squid Game’ for putting attention Korean content

My Name director Kim Jin-min has expressed his gratitude to Squid Game for putting Korean content on the map for international viewers. In a recent interview with The Korea Herald, Kim Jin-min spoke about the immense success of the South Korean thriller series Squid Game, which was released last month, and the impact it has had on the reception of My Name.
MOVIES
Soompi

“Squid Game” Actor Anupam Tripathi Talks About Working In Korea + Shows His Love For BLACKPINK On “Home Alone”

“Squid Game” star Anupam Tripathi revealed his daily life on MBC’s “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)!. The actor explained that he came to Korea in 2010 to study acting. He has completed his master’s at the Korea National University of Arts but is living in a semi-basement studio near the university to work on his thesis. He shared that he lived at the university’s dorms for four years, then a rooftop house for three years and a half, returned to the dorms for three years, and then came to his current home.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Korean#Asian Boss#Squid Game#Filipinos
Gonzaga Bulletin

Korean death game makes universal impact with gore and chance

Squid Game is currently the No. 1 show in 90 countries. From TikTok to Twitter, the Korean drama has taken the world by storm. What exactly makes it so enamoring? For starters, from the very beginning of the first episode there is a clear protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-Jae, to root for. Furthermore, viewers grow to love or hate the supporting characters as episodes unfold. A fan favorite character of the series is Sae-Byeok played by HoYeon Jung, and it isn’t hard to tell why.
TV & VIDEOS
WAMU

More Than Squid Game: The International Rise of K-Dramas

The Korean Netflix series Squid Game is taking the world by storm. The story follows Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father deeply in debt, as he competes in a series of deadly children’s games for a cash prize. It took the #1 spot on Netflix in 90 countries within 10 days...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Korean debt crisis that inspired Squid Game’s dark dystopia

A high-concept, ultraviolent South Korean thriller that was rejected by Seoul TV executives for a decade might seem like an unlikely candidate for the most popular series ever to be shown on Netflix. But by now you probably know that Squid Game – in which hundreds of down-on-their-luck contestants play a series of children’s games for a vast cash prize in the knowledge that if they lose they will be killed on the spot – has defied that analysis and become a worldwide phenomenon, a lightning rod for debates over depictions of violence, and an instant classic costume option for Halloween.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Washington Post

Decoding the hidden language and signs of ‘Squid Game’ for non-Koreans

So you just finished watching “Squid Game,” the global sensation that has become the most watched show on Netflix. Or maybe you’re binge-watching it now. If you’re not a native Korean speaker, or you watched the dubbed version, you may have missed a few important things that could enrich your viewing experience. We are here to share the Easter eggs that non-Koreans may have missed.
TV & VIDEOS
umlconnector.com

The Korean drama of “Squid Game” takes Netflix audiences and the world by storm

(Photo Courtesy of Netflix Studios) Korean thriller-drama series “Squid Game” became available to stream on Netflix in September 2021. It is captivating and intriguing online audiences even beyond the streaming service. “Squid Game” has, as of October 2021, reached more viewers in the month of its release than any other Netflix series.
TV SERIES
birminghamtimes.com

VIDEO: We Really Are Great Actors, Says ‘Squid Game’ Actor

One of the actors in the Netflix his series “Squid Game” has hit back at online jibes about bad acting by the show’s “VIP” characters. Geoffrey Giuliano, who has a role in one episode as VIP 4 — an eccentric gay billionaire who tries to seduce a waiter — said the portrayal was “exactly as the director wanted.”
CELEBRITIES
thecollegevoice.org

Squid Game: America’s Fascination with South Korean Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Unsplash. I am sure by now that almost everyone at Connecticut College has at least heard of the Netflix Original Series, Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The miniseries came out only about a month ago, and it has quickly become Netflix’s most popular series. According to IMDb, there were over 100 million views (about 111 million viewers, more specifically) of the series before even a month had passed since its release. On Oct. 24, a little more than a month since the premiere, I checked Netflix and the show is still in the “Top 10 in the U.S. Today” list, at #2 currently. Squid Game has spawned praise, memes and fan artwork over the past few weeks, and the show has gained immense popularity and attention. What makes the show so special are the exciting concepts and complex characters, both of which build up even more as the episodes progress.
TV & VIDEOS
The Poly Post

Review: South Korean thriller ‘Squid Game’ kills Netflix records

Playing childhood games for money sounds fun! Tug of war, red light, green light and marbles. Now imagine there are 456 contestants, each competing for a chance to win a cash prize. Whenever a contestant loses, $84,000 is added into a big, golden piggy bank that is obtainable for winners after completing six rounds of games. The price to play? Your life.
TV & VIDEOS
southlakessentinel.com

Korean Dramas To Watch On Halloween

With Squid Game trending and Halloween coming up, why not start a new Korean drama to keep you entertained? Although there are many Halloween classics, these dramas are no different and will keep you clinging onto the edge of your seats!. Sweet Home. There are many Korean dramas that will...
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

13 K-Dramas And Films Starring “Squid Game” Actors To Check Out

As “Squid Game” continues to dominate the charts and remains being the hot topic of many entertainment based conversations, there are a lot of other notable projects worth mentioning that the cast have starred in. A lot of the cast in “Squid Game” are veterans in the Korean entertainment industry and have movies or K-dramas that are definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of any of them. Here are a few recommendations!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy