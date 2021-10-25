CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How to Get Over Jet Lag (Tips That Actually Work)

By The Planet D
theplanetD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we start to ease back into international travel, we know that there will be longer lines and more protocols to deal with. We will have to arrive at the airport earlier and spend more time getting to our destination. All of these things add to the travel day and the...

theplanetd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smart Life Tips

Code words for passengers when traveling

If you've ever boarded or sailed, you've probably heard the staff speak in a strange way. It's important to note that shipping company employees use special words and phrases that actually encode words in different situations. These coded messages can calm passengers and avoid panic.
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
CBS New York

Travel Expert On Re-Booking Canceled Flights: Call The Airline Directly, Do Not Try Your Luck Online

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was another weekend of chaos at the airports. Thousands of flights were cancelled, leaving travelers scrambling to re-book. As we get closer to the holidays, CBS2’s Nick Caloway on Monday went to Newark Liberty Airport to find out what travelers can expect. Halloween travelers got more tricks than treats when American Airlines canceled 1,000 flights on Sunday, after scrapping nearly 900 over the previous two days. The news left many travelers wary about upcoming trips. “You just never know what you’re going to expect. So you just try to show up as early as possible,” said J.T. Barker of...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Medicine#Travel Insurance#Jet Lag
theplanetD

Early Black Friday Deals for Travelers

Black Friday is usually the time to save big on home, electronics, and beauty products, but it can also be a great time to save on some really cool travel gear. Nobody really does a post dedicated strictly to travelers for Black Friday, so we thought since people will be getting back to traveling in 2022 we would research and highlight the best deals in travel for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Delta CEO Warns Travelers to Prepare for This, Starting Nov. 8

After a long year and a half of mainly staying put, people are beginning to travel at pre-pandemic levels once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), almost 2 million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Oct. 25, doubling the number seen on the same date the previous year and falling short of 2019's numbers by approximately 300,000 travelers, The Washington Post reports. But even as people begin to take to the skies again, the CEO of Delta Airlines warned that those traveling in the coming weeks should prepare themselves for a different experience when they reach the airport. Read on to see what you can expect before you take off.
LIFESTYLE
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
Best Life

American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Thailand
MindBodyGreen

How To Actually Grow Eyebrows Back: Topicals, Tips & More

It happens to the best of us. You tell yourself you’re simply cleaning up a few stray hairs under your brow line. Only, minutes later a quick beauty grooming task turns into an “oops” moment. And now you’re left with brows so thin that they would rival Mae West’s. Dread fills your stomach as you wonder if those thin lines over your eyes are permanent.
SKIN CARE
103.7 THE LOON

It’s Cheap and Homemade – But Does It Actually Work In Minnesota?

We are coming into that time of year when the sidewalks and roads are going to get icy. Most of us tend to buy a bunch of ice melt. Seems to work the best, but it's not exactly the cheapest thing out there. And if you live somewhere that is on an incline, or your driveway is on a hill or maybe you have a store and you need to keep the walk clear, you are probably going through a lot of this chemical each winter season.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Philly

Travelers Left Feeling Frustrated At Philadelphia International Airport As American Airlines Cancels Thousands Of Flights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flight cancellations continue to skyrocket at American Airline after they canceled more than 900 flights Sunday. Those cancellations bring American’s three-day total to more than 1,800 canceled flights. “I didn’t even realize it was Halloween but it’s definitely spooky here,” one man said. On Halloween weekend, people at Philadelphia International Airport say the only emotion they’re feeling is frustration. “I’m tired,” Georgina Campbell said. “I just left work this morning, went home, took a shower and this is what I face.” And the scariest thing is not knowing when they’ll make it home. “This morning our flight from Philly to Fort Lauderdale...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
idownloadblog.com

Video: Tips and tricks for getting started with the ninth-generation iPad (2021)

Just got your iPad 9 delivered to your doorstep? Planning on buying one soon, you say… Either case, you’ll want to watch our hands-on video walkthrough packed with useful tips and tricks for getting started with Apple’s ninth-generation iPad. Video: iPad 9 tips and tricks for getting started. Apple unveiled...
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Miami

American Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights, Leaving Plenty Of South Florida Travelers Stranded

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands are stranded after a weekend full of flight cancellations. “It’s been chaos. My flight got delayed twice and it got canceled twice,” said Pablo Morales. He’s among the thousands of American Airlines customers dealing with the impacts of yet another flight fiasco. “American Airlines has really done a number on us this weekend, canceling a lot of flights. Almost every flight that we saw that was flying out international was canceled – Mexico City, Honduras, Costa Rica, several places,” added Morales Hector Arteaga was one of those international travelers. “We’re basically coming from New York all the way to Ecuador and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy