Yes Halloween was this weekend, but for my son and I, getting up in a treestand and hunting together for the first time was pretty special also. My son is 8-years-old and he has hunted with me a few times in a ground blind over the last couple years. I thought hunting on the ground was a much better way to get him used to going out a few times a year to see if he even likes it.

