Wherever you place Gerrit Cole in the pantheon of pitchers most associated with sticky stuff, we will never forget his incredible response when asked, point blank, if he used Spider Tack. Deer in the headlights does not do it justice, and it was pretty darn clear what the answer was. And, since Cole is the bearer of the sport’s richest contract for a pitcher, predicated on his explosive time in Houston, he will always be connected to the topic in the minds of many folks. It’s just an obvious thing at this point.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO