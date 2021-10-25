CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Bruce Springsteen Discovered He Was Trying to Be His Dad

By Martin Kielty
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce Springsteen discussed being so troubled by his childhood that he spent 30 years trying to be his own father. In a Guardian excerpt from Renegades: Born in the USA, the book he co-wrote with former U.S. President Barack Obama, the pair talked about how they’d both had difficult relationships with...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfav951.com

Paul McCartney & Bruce Springsteen Help Raise $77.5 For The Robin Hood Foundation

Wednesday night's (October 20th) Robin Hood Foundation benefit at New York’s Javits Center raised a whopping $77.5 million, according to Rolling Stone. Paul McCartney received a special award for his work back in 2001 in putting together The Concert For New York City at Madison Square Garden and was among a who's who of notables attending the event.
CHARITIES
CBS News

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen on race, friendship, and the influence of fathers

Former President Barack Obama and 20-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen talk about race, politics, Springsteen's relationship with bandmate Clarence Clemons, and more, in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning" and "CBS Mornings," to be broadcast in two parts, on Sunday, October 24 and Monday, October 25, on CBS, as well as streamed on Paramount+.
POTUS
Pitchfork

Bruce Springsteen Performs “The River,” Chats on Colbert: Watch

Bruce Springsteen was a guest on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The rock star sat down for a conversation with Stephen Colbert, discussing his rapport with former President Barack Obama and showing off his legendary guitar featured on the cover of Born to Run. He also delivered an acoustic performance of “The River.” Watch the performance and interview below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Stereogum

Watch Bruce Springsteen Play “The River,” Talk About Being Friends With Obama, & Show Off His Born To Run Guitar On Colbert

Bruce Springsteen has had a whole lot going on lately. His Broadway show came back. He made a podcast and a book with Barack Obama. He’s made recent collaborations with the Killers and John Mellencamp and Dion. He’s getting ready to release The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert, a live film and album recorded 42 years ago at Madison Square Garden. His daughter just won a damn silver medal at the Olympics. And last night, Springsteen sat down with Stephen Colbert for the better part of an hour to talk about a whole lot of it.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

One Song, Three Ways: “Because the Night” by Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen

Lovesick in a long-distance relationship with then former MC5 guitarist Fred “Sonic” Smith, Patti Smith was living in New York City while he was 600 miles away in Detroit, and the only way the couple kept their connection was by nightly phone calls, on a payphone. Often waiting hours just to capture each another’s voices on the other line, the distance was frustrating for the couple, something Smith recalled of the pair’s then separated romance:
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Bruce Springsteen Says All His Work Draws From His Father’s Life Story

Out today (October 26th) is Bruce Springsteen and President Barack Obama's first joint book, Renegades: Born In The USA. Britain's The Guardian posted excerpts from the tome in which Springsteen talks candidly about the long shadow his late-father, a manic-depressive, Doug Springsteen cast over his life. Springsteen recalled in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Guardian
go955.com

Bruce Springsteen to be interviewed, perform on ‘The Late Show’ tonight

Bruce Springsteen will pay a visit this evening to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the Boss will be interviewed and will deliver a solo performance. Springsteen has at least two upcoming releases that he can promote on the show. On Tuesday, October 26, Renegades: Born in the USA, the book Bruce co-authored with former president Barack Obama, will be published; and in November, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a film and album documenting Springsteen’s performances with the E Street Band at the historic MUSE benefit concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden, will be released in various formats.
CELEBRITIES
wvli927.com

Bruce Springsteen & Paul McCartney Set For NYC Benefit Tomorrow Night

Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys, and the Jonas Brothers are among the performers set for “special appearances” on Wednesday night (October 20th) at the Robin Hood Concert at Manhattan's Javitz Center. Backstreets.com posted: “The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Concert for New York City on October 20th,...
MANHATTAN, IL
KOOL 101.7

Listen to Joe Grushecky and Bruce Springsteen Cover Chuck Berry

The October Assault tour Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers mounted with Bruce Springsteen was appropriately named. Grushecky, Springsteen and the band hit the road in October 1995, beginning with a show on the Boss's home turf of Asbury Park, N.J. They blitzed through five shows in five nights, finishing off the short run a few nights later in Chicago.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Bruce Springsteen on his iconic $180 'Born to Run' Fender Tele/Esquire: "It's been in every club, theater, arena and stadium across America"

Bruce Springsteen has given guitar fans some rare insight into his beloved "mutt" Fender Esquire/Telecaster, which has been his number one guitar since he bought it five decades ago. During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert promoting Renegades - co-authored with Barrack Obama - Springsteen took...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bestclassicbands.com

Bruce Springsteen Shares Rousing ‘Badlands’ From 1979 No Nukes Concert Film

Bruce Springsteen continues to share his performances with the E Street Band from the upcoming film, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts. A composite of two performances shot during the 1979 MUSE (Musicians United For Safe Energy) benefit concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden, popularly known as the “No Nukes” concerts, the film will give audiences the chance to witness performances that marked the rise of the future Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. On Oct. 29, Springsteen premiered the E Street Band’s rousing performance of “Badlands.” (It follows a clip of “Sherry Darling,” released earlier. Watch them both below.) The film will be released in HD on physical formats November 19, including on 2-CDs with DVD, 2-CDs with Blu-Ray and 2-LP formats, via Sony Music Entertainment.
MUSIC
Variety

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Brings Lovefests Between Taylor Swift and Carole King, Drew Barrymore and Go-Go’s, and More

At the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night — which marking the return of the event to a live setting in Cleveland, after last year’s strictly virtual edition — there were plenty of surprises among the performance choices, which included Taylor Swift opening the show with Carole King’s “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters closing it with “Get Back.” Among those unexpectedly joining jams were Eminem and Jennifer Lopez for LL Cool J, and Keith Urban filling in for Bryan Adams in a Tina Turner medley. Among speeches, the intrigue...
MUSIC
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy