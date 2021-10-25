How Bruce Springsteen Discovered He Was Trying to Be His Dad

Bruce Springsteen continues to share his performances with the E Street Band from the upcoming film, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts. A composite of two performances shot during the 1979 MUSE (Musicians United For Safe Energy) benefit concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden, popularly known as the “No Nukes” concerts, the film will give audiences the chance to witness performances that marked the rise of the future Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. On Oct. 29, Springsteen premiered the E Street Band’s rousing performance of “Badlands.” (It follows a clip of “Sherry Darling,” released earlier. Watch them both below.) The film will be released in HD on physical formats November 19, including on 2-CDs with DVD, 2-CDs with Blu-Ray and 2-LP formats, via Sony Music Entertainment.

