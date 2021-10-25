Game Trailers: The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes Launch Trailer in Live Action Format

The next title of The Dark Pictures series has been announced, it will be The Dark Pictures The Devil in Me and a new trailer has been revealed. According to the teaser trailer that can be viewed post-credits of the recently concluded The Dark Pictures House of Ashes, The Devil in Me seems to be a story about a narcissistic serial killer who wants to see everyone die and bleed out to death. He talks about how he victims beg to be let out of their predicament and how they try to escape by pounding on the walls or sometimes clawing away on them.

