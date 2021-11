What causes sleepwalking and who is more likely to suffer from it? It might be a comedy staple, but for those who have to live with sleepwalking, whether a sufferer or a partner, it really is no laughing matter. A study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics in 2015 concluded that 29% of children aged between two and 13 will encounter some kind of sleepwalking episode, with the peak arriving between the ages of ten and 13. But it’s surprisingly common in adults too, with research from Stanford University School of Medicine estimating that 3.6% of adults in the United States – or over eight million people – regularly experience this strange phenomenon.

