Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. I taught economics in eastern Ukraine for a year in the early ’90s. It was an interesting experience for a variety of reasons. One of them was that during my stint there the country experienced a bout of hyperinflation. When I first arrived in the country, the transitional currency — which I swear to God was called the “koupon” — was trading at about 450 to the dollar. By the time I left 10 months later, the koupon was trading at 50,000 to the dollar. A year later it was at 150,000 to the dollar.

