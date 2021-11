A lot of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s bottom six entering this season was hinging on who out of Alex Barre-Boulet, Taylor Raddysh, and Boris Katchouk would establish themselves as legitimate NHLers that were ready to contribute. In pre-season, none of the three really dazzled with their performances. Ultimately, Barre-Boulet ended up losing out to the other two and was placed on waivers where he was claimed by the Seattle Kraken. He didn’t work out with the Kraken and is back with the Tampa Bay Lightning, in part because of Nikita Kucherov’s long-term injury. Kucherov’s injury also allowed Raddysh and Katchouk the opportunity to play every day instead of trading spots with each other on the fourth line and in the press box.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO