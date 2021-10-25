Two Women Shot At Severn Basketball Court

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Two women were shot at a Severn basketball court Sunday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. to the court on Stillmeadows Drive, for a reported shooting. Both women, 22- and 19-years old, were hospitalized.

Police said the 22-year-old victim is in serious condition, while the 19-year-old victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-8610.

Correction: An earlier version of this article said two men had been shot.