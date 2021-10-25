CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Highest-Paying Jobs in Huntsville That Require a Bachelor’s Degree

By Sam Gupton
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIeFr_0cbrM6wG00 The average total cost of a four-year college education at a public institution in America (including tuition, fees, books, supplies, and room and board), according to the Education Data Initiative, is $103,456 for an in-state student, $174,885 for one from out of state, and $215,796 for students who choose a private college or university. And only 39% of students earn a BA in four years; the majority take six.

If that sounds daunting, consider the upside: The Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities reports that holders of BAs earn an average of $32,000 more per year than those with only a high school degree -- amounting to about $1 million more over the course of their working life. In addition, many potentially lucrative job classifications are closed to those who don’t have at least a BA. (Without a degree, don’t even bother thinking about getting one of the highest paying jobs in America .)

To find the highest paying jobs in the Huntsville, Alabama, metro area that require a bachelor's degree, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data at the metro area level. Data on median annual wage nationwide and in Huntsville for all occupations as well as per occupation comes from the BLS Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics as of May 2020. BLS employment growth projections are for 2020 to 2030.

Note that for many of these positions, a bachelor’s degree would be the absolute minimum requirement but not necessarily sufficient in itself. For instance, many financial management and marketing jobs would require an MBA, while many kinds of engineers would need a master’s degree or doctorate.

Located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama, and the second-largest city in the state after Birmingham, Huntsville is the center for rocket-propulsion research in the United States. (The Marshall Space Flight Center develops launch systems for NASA and missile delivery systems for the armed forces.) In addition, it is a major automotive hub, with a new $2.3 billion Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant that will ultimately employ some 4,000 workers. No wonder Huntsville is one of the 25 cities best positioned for growth and recovery .

Click here to see the highest-paying jobs in Huntsville that require a bachelor’s degree

Not surprisingly, many of the key jobs on this list involve technology and engineering. No matter the particulars, though, any position among these high-paying jobs could lead to a career that more than pays back an investment in higher education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AR1wb_0cbrM6wG00

24. Electrical Engineers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $103,420
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 237.3%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $100,830
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 1,960
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 6.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKLf1_0cbrM6wG00

23. Health and Safety Engineers, Except Mining Safety Engineers and Inspectors
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $104,210
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 239.1%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $94,240
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 250
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 6.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bng3o_0cbrM6wG00

22. Public Relations and Fundraising Managers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $104,440
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 239.6%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $118,430
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 40
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CXrC_0cbrM6wG00

21. Materials Engineers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $104,600
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 240.0%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $95,640
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 330
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 8.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKFRz_0cbrM6wG00

20. Sales Managers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $107,770
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 247.2%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $132,290
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 380
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 7.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoXSP_0cbrM6wG00

19. Software Developers and Software Quality Assurance Analysts and Testers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $108,710
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 249.4%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $110,140
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 7,480
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 22.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5Eui_0cbrM6wG00

18. Computer Network Architects
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $109,370
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 250.9%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $116,780
> Total employment for occupation in Houston:
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 5.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRPhl_0cbrM6wG00

17. Civil Engineers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $109,500
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 251.2%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $88,570
> Total employment for occupation in Houston:
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 8.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VV94H_0cbrM6wG00

16. Administrative Services and Facilities Managers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $110,020
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 252.4%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $98,890
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 160
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 8.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNuRq_0cbrM6wG00

15. Human Resources Managers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $110,350
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 253.2%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $121,220
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 230
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuIF6_0cbrM6wG00

14. Chemical Engineers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $112,980
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 259.2%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $108,540
> Total employment for occupation in Houston:
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dFvR_0cbrM6wG00

13. Operations Research Analysts
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $114,590
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 262.9%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $86,200
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 340
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 24.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsfDB_0cbrM6wG00

12. Industrial Production Managers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $115,600
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 265.2%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $108,790
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 460
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 5.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bpaM_0cbrM6wG00

11. Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $120,640
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 276.8%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $160,970
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 40
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQ5Xd_0cbrM6wG00

10. Computer Hardware Engineers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $122,340
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 280.7%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $119,560
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 930
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 1.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U28MA_0cbrM6wG00

9. Aerospace Engineers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $122,580
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 281.2%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $118,610
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 3,010
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 8.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmmDt_0cbrM6wG00

8. Purchasing Managers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $123,810
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 284.0%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $125,940
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 410
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 6.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFyx1_0cbrM6wG00

7. Engineers, All Other
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $127,380
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 292.2%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $103,380
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 3,010
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 2.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuIlD_0cbrM6wG00

6. Financial Managers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $127,590
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 292.7%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $134,180
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 590
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393AFF_0cbrM6wG00

5. Personal Service Managers, All Other; Entertainment and Recreation Managers, Except Gambling; and Managers, All Other
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $130,000
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 298.2%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $116,350
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 520
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 7.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nI6Z0_0cbrM6wG00

4. General and Operations Managers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $133,710
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 306.7%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $103,650
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 4,110
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAtYn_0cbrM6wG00

3. Computer and Information Systems Managers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $143,570
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 329.4%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $151,150
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 1,310
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leUSp_0cbrM6wG00

2. Marketing Managers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $147,720
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 338.9%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $142,170
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 260
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 10.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OibPx_0cbrM6wG00

1. Architectural and Engineering Managers
> Median annual wage in Huntsville: $152,490
> Wage as pct. of median wage for all occupations: 349.8%
> Median annual wage for occupation nationwide: $149,530
> Total employment for occupation in Houston: 980
> Projected employment growth nationwide: 4.1%

