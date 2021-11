This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. Highlighting a selection of gifts to the HAC through the John Natsoulas Center for the Arts, this exhibition presents a survey of prominent West Coast Artists that have influenced California’s artistic landscape from the sixties to now. View works by Robert Arneson, Roy De Forest, Stephen Kaltenbach as well as work by the countless artists that continue to create and have ties to the period where West Coast Art put California on the map. Established over three decades ago, the John Natsoulas Center for the Arts, in Davis, CA has earned numerous honors, supported emerging artists, and advanced fine art with its dynamic and forward-thinking concern.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO