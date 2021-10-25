xQc claims NoPixel GTA RP police officers log in just to hunt him down

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Log. Oct. 11, 4:12 p.m: A man was yelling and throwing clothing and other items onto Mt. Auburn Street. A pedestrian across the street told the man he had to pick up the items. The suspect crossed the street, yelled at the pedestrian and said he was going to kill him. Police were called and when officers arrived the man ignored attempts to calm the situation down. When police tried to take the man into custody he made it difficult for officers to move him and threatened an officer. On the way to the Police Station, the man continued to yell and threaten the officer. Avedis Vartanian, 68, of Waltham, was arrested on two counts of threatening to commit a crime, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO