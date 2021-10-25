CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
xQc claims NoPixel GTA RP police officers log in just to hunt him down

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter NoPixel GTA RP police officers foiled his plans in an intense shootout, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel insinuated that some of them log in just to increase their chances of hunting him down. xQc has found himself at odds with police officers on the NoPixel GTA RP server many times...

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
Man shot by Portland police says he wanted officer to kill him

Edward Hyman had been living on the street barely two days when he decided he wanted to die. His life had unraveled with remarkable speed. If your life or someone else’s life is in immediate danger, dial 911. For immediate assistance during a mental health crisis, call or text the...
Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. October 15 11:09 Caller in the 500 block of East Vine advised of a subject that threatened her. 11:47 Caller in the 300 block of North 6th requested to speak to an officer in reference to items found. 12:17 Lobby complaint in reference to a Facebook scam. 12:49 Wreck at a stop sign at Walmart. 13:14 Small children…
Police Log: Officer Saves Suicidal Man, Shoplifter Caught Several Hours After Theft

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Log. Oct. 11, 4:12 p.m: A man was yelling and throwing clothing and other items onto Mt. Auburn Street. A pedestrian across the street told the man he had to pick up the items. The suspect crossed the street, yelled at the pedestrian and said he was going to kill him. Police were called and when officers arrived the man ignored attempts to calm the situation down. When police tried to take the man into custody he made it difficult for officers to move him and threatened an officer. On the way to the Police Station, the man continued to yell and threaten the officer. Avedis Vartanian, 68, of Waltham, was arrested on two counts of threatening to commit a crime, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest.
Port Townsend Police Log

The Port Townsend Police department received a total of 159 calls between Friday, Oct. 8, and Thursday, Oct. 14. Below are selected reports. At 6:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, a teenage girl who had been expelled from all school activities was trespassed from Memorial Field. She was asked to leave, but refused and assaulted two officers. A second juvenile obstructed officers. The girl was removed from the property.
Illinois police officer gunned down in St. Louis suburb

Peoria, Ill — An Illinois police officer is shot and killed this week. State Police say it happened at a gas station in the St. Louis suburb of Pontoon Beach this (Tuesday) morning. According to the Post Dispatch, Pontoon Beach police Officer Tyler Timmons got shot as he investigated a...
Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
