2022 Orlando Sentinel Medicare Guide: What you need to know

The Orlando Sentinel Medicare Guide has been created to help you compare plans in your county and see the key benefits of each. Some plans are available in multiple counties and some only in one. In addition, special needs plans are included in the guide and aimed at people who have specific chronic conditions or limited incomes. There are more special needs plans this year, and they tend to provide substantial savings along with targeted care for those who are eligible.

This guide ran in our print edition on Sunday, Oct. 24. You can look at all the pages here.