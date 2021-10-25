CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Sentinel

2022 Orlando Sentinel Medicare Guide: What you need to know

By Orlando Sentinel Staff, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkcbT_0cbrJytq00
2022 Orlando Sentinel Medicare Guide: What you need to know

The Orlando Sentinel Medicare Guide has been created to help you compare plans in your county and see the key benefits of each. Some plans are available in multiple counties and some only in one. In addition, special needs plans are included in the guide and aimed at people who have specific chronic conditions or limited incomes. There are more special needs plans this year, and they tend to provide substantial savings along with targeted care for those who are eligible.

This guide ran in our print edition on Sunday, Oct. 24. You can look at all the pages here.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Shoppers can get their Black Friday deals now instead of waiting until Nov. 26

Black Friday sales are already kicking off, so shoppers likely won’t show up big on the actual mega-consumer day that’s expected to rebound somewhat from last year’s anemic turnout caused by the coronavirus pandemic. About half of all shoppers, 51%, plan to shop on Black Friday, which is Nov. 26 this year, up from 41% last year, according to a survey from commercial real estate firm JLL. But ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy