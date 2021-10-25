CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos odds and lines

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team (2-5) is on the road Sunday of Week 8 for a showdown with the Denver Broncos (3-4). Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Washington vs. Broncos odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks...

The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos made 6 roster moves Tuesday

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has been busy. After completing two trades in recent days, Paton made six more transactions on Tuesday. Muti will not count against the team’s 53-man roster while on the reserve list. While Muti is sidelined, rookie Quinn Meinerz will serve as the team’s top backup guard. Denver also has Austin Schlottmann available on the practice squad.
Taylor Heinicke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers announce 3 expected roster moves on Monday

The Green Bay Packers announced three expected roster moves on Monday. The team activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve. The Packers are now at 52 players on the 53-man roster, but receiver Davante...
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Rumors: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Lions are among the teams interested in trading for a receiver before the upcoming deadline. QUESTIONABLE for Week 8: LB Trey Flowers (knee), CB Jerry Jacobs (illness), CB A.J. Parker (neck), RB D’Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) Packers. Regarding the Packers’...
ClutchPoints

Von Miller injury update is bad news for Broncos fans

After starting the season to an impressive 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have lost four straight games. Things appear to be getting worse before they get better, as Von Miller’s injury update is troubling for this franchise. According to the Denver Post, Von Miller has missed three consecutive practices due...
NWI.com

Thursday Night Football odds, pick and prop: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

Denver (3-3) at Cleveland (3-3) The skinny: This week's Thursday game is a matchup of two teams that started hot, but have fallen off in a major way. The Broncos' 3-0 start to the season might have been a deceptive one because the wins were against the Giants, Jaguars and Jets — who have a current combined record of 3-14. They got brought back to reality by the Ravens, Steelers and Raiders. After losing their opener to the Chiefs, the Browns won three straight. But they gave up 47 points to the Chargers in a loss in Week 5, then got smoked as home favorites by the Cardinals on Sunday. The Browns have a ton of injuries, including their top two running backs and QB Baker Mayfield. Case Keenum will start in Mayfield's place. Denver's defense has struggled big time in their three losses against quality teams — and Cleveland is a quality team ... when it's fully staffed. The big question is whether the Browns' backups at many positions can step up enough to get it done. I think they can, especially given they're at home on the short turnaround compared to Denver having to travel. The total on this game is low thanks to those Browns injuries and the perceived good Denver defense. But I suspect defense might go out the window and we'll get an unexpected shootout.
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: Reinforcements are on the way, right?

The Green Bay Packers are 7-1 to start the season, just as they were in 2019, and they were off to another hot start in 2020, winning six of their first eight games. However, this year that 7-1 record and the overall start to the season feels a bit different than the previous two, given all of the adversity that this team has had to overcome on the injury front.
The Spun

Packers Admit They’re Working Hard On Possible Trade

Most NFL teams typically play things pretty close to the vest when it comes to the trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers are taking a different approach, though. Ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that the team is working hard on a potential move.
