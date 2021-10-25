KMOX's Ackerman: 'the Cardinals had this in mind from the beginning when they let Mike Shildt go'

KMOX Sports Director Tom Ackerman joined Marc Cox for his twice-weekly visit, previewing the Cardinals expected late morning announcement of their new Manager.

The not-so-secret-information is that current bench coach Oliver Marmol is the name that will be announced just after 10 AM on Monday.

"I had said, Oli Marmol was my favorite, and that Stubby Clapp would be number 2," said Ackerman, "unless Skip Schumaker could jump those two."

Marmol is 35 years-old and will be the youngest manager in Major League Baseball. He has played, coached, and managed in the Cardinals system, before being promoted to the majors as the first-base coach in 2017 before moving to the bench coach role as former Manager Mike Shildt's right-hand man.