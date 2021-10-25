CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Game Has the Sloppy Appeal of Its Source Material

By Lewis Gordon
Vice
Vice
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy begins with a flashback where a young version of the game’s protagonist, Peter Quill, has a conversation with his mother in his childhood home. It’s a somber encounter for anyone familiar with the original comics or the films: it’s Quill’s last day on Earth, just before...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Director Claims Captain America Is ‘Infinity War’ “Villain”

Could Captain America have stopped Thanos before Endgame? Every Marvel fan has an opinion on Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and how Thanos and The Snap were maybe not so inevitable. Perhaps if the Avengers had played their cards right to begin with, the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame (2019) would’ve been unnecessary, with Thanos (Josh Brolin) defeated and The Blip averted.
MOVIES
Collider

Chris Pratt Reveals ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Has Begun Production

The Milano is back in town for yet another adventure. Marvel star Chris Pratt revealed in a new video via Team Coco that production has begun on Guardians on the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third installment in the interstellar MCU franchise. Despite the studio recently delaying many of their upcoming films for 2022, the James Gunn-directed film remains on track for a 2023 release as it enters filming.
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

From the moment the Guardians of the Galaxy are introduced as a space-faring team that will do anything for a quick buck, it’s abundantly clear how much of a dysfunctional mess they are. Gamora and Rocket are at each other’s throats. Drax and Star-Lord don’t see eye to eye. And no one is paying attention to Groot. For the next 15-plus hours of gameplay, I listened to these misfits bicker, hurl insults, and chatter nonstop – much to my enjoyment.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Game Informer Online

Eidos-Montréal Details Guardians Of The Galaxy In-Game Settings And Accessibility Options

Tuesday marks the release of Eidos-Montréal's newest adventure, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, where players take control of Star-Lord and his space-faring crew of misfits. In the lead-up to launch, the developers have posted a new blog covering everything you'll find in the game's settings menus, including a bevy of adjustable accessibility options.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Guardians of the Galaxy release time, file size, and Xbox Game Pass status

The Andromeda Galaxy awaits gamers eager to step inside Star-Lord’s jet boots and start playing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Made by Shadow of the Tomb Raider developer Eidos-Montréal and published by Square Enix, Guardians is a sweeping space opera of epic proportions — but when can you finally play it? How big is the file size across different platforms? Who is Groot? Here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launch.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game reviews are a lot better than expected

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest superhero property to receive a triple-A video game adaption, and early reviews sound like the game is going to be a lot of fun. Developed by Eidos-Montréal (Thief, Deus Ex, Shadow of the Tomb Raider), the single-player action-adventure has you assuming control of Peter Quill / Star-Lord and sees the group set off a chain of catastrophic events that you must resolve.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Game Feel#Puzzle Game#Video Game#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Milano#Christian
theloadout.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Guardian collectible locations

Guardian Collectibles are one of the many items you can hunt down in Guardians of the Galaxy. These can be picked up off the ground across the game’s 16 chapters, and they offer a backstory on each of the Guardians, detailing their history, moments from their tortured pasts, or information about the place they call home.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Guardians of the Galaxy review: A video game worthy of the MCU

Considering where comic book movies are today, it's easy to forget there was a time when comic book adaptations were almost certainly expected to be subpar. The Marvel Cinematic Universe helped change that trend for films, and Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest proof it's now changed for video games too.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

New Nvidia Game Ready Driver Makes You a Guardian of the Galaxy

Nvidia released their latest Game Ready driver (version 496.49), ironing out user and performance experience for the latest game set in the Marvel universe, Guardians of the Galaxy. Nvidia doesn't say exactly what performance improvements have been brought to the table; however, the company is quick to point out the games' usage of ray tracing and the Nvidia-exclusive DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) tech. If you've got one of the best graphics cards featuring an Nvidia GPU, give the new drivers a shot.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Geek Giveaway: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4/PS5 Game And Artbook

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a spectacular game and we are excited to share this brilliant piece of the Marvel universe with you. Developed by Square Enix and Eidos Montreal, this is a game for fans of both the characters, the movies, and the comics! It’s also a well-written and friendly enough game that newcomers to the franchise can jump right in and find out how Marvel accrued billions of loyal fans.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamerevolution.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Game: Stuck in conversation and dialogue bug fix

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game features tons of conversations between the titular heroes, secondary characters, and villains. Many offer players the opportunity to make dialogue choices to impact the story; while these moments should be exciting, some users dread them due to an accompanying glitch. The GotG stuck in a conversation bug softlocks the game, preventing players from progressing any further. Here’s the need-to-know info on a quick and easy fix for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC owners.
VIDEO GAMES
themainstreetmouse.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Original Video Game Soundtrack Now Available!

MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SOUNDTRACK WITH MUSIC BY COMPOSER RICHARD JACQUES AND SPACE RIDER BY STAR-LORD BAND AVAILABLE NOW!. The latest from Marvel, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix (the creators of 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy puts you in control of the universe’s least likely heroes. As fans have come to expect, the world of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot is full of incredible music and this game is no different – two soundtrack releases feature original music written for the game. Additionally, the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy playlist features 30 iconic licensed tracks from legendary artists such as Mötley Crüe, Bonnie Tyler, Billy Idol, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, BLONDIE, and many more. All songs on the playlist will also be featured in the game itself.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Game OUT NOW: All Editions, Bonuses, And Price

Everything you need to know about ordering Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy game. The Guardians of the Galaxy game has arrived, meaning it's time to pick up your edition and start playing. Purchasing the game ahead of its full release gave you access to some digital extras like bonus...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Guardians of the Galaxy New Trailer Accompanying the Launch

Also during the official launch trailer Guardians of the Universe was published two weeks ago (all info here), Square Enix has pushed a trailer for the actual release of the game. It briefly and concisely explains the basic features of the actionadventure. Guardians of the Universe is available for all...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Guardians of the Galaxy New Game Plus Features Explained

Take your adventure to the next level. They're pretty rare nowadays, but Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy game is a linear adventure game that's not overly long or full of side quests. Therefore, you might want to jump into new game plus to extent your time with it. If that's you, here's everything you need to know about new game plus in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy