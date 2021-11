If there was ever a case to abandon digital finances and the emerging cryptocurrency market in favor of a return to the physical bartering of seashells and glass beads, it’s NFTs. We’ve seen quite our share of (mostly bad) non-fungible token projects over the past year or so, but it genuinely surprises us to only just now learn of what, by all means, should have been one of the medium’s earliest incarnations: NFT ‘girlfriends.’

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO