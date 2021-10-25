Morning Rush 10/25/21: Opelousas Police investigate fatal shooting
Headlines for Today’s Morning Rush Included:
- Opelousas Police are investigating a fatal shooting
- Morgan City Police arrest a man accused of setting a house on fire
- 8 missing children rescued and 18 sex offenders arrested in New Orleans
- Louisiana is now offering COVID-19 booster shots
- A powerful storm flooded Northern California
- President Biden’s Agenda
- Construction is set to begin on Ambassador Caffery
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Gyth Rigdon
