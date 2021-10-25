CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Morning Rush 10/25/21: Opelousas Police investigate fatal shooting

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5U8Z_0cbrI41y00

Headlines for Today’s Morning Rush Included:

  • Opelousas Police are investigating a fatal shooting
  • Morgan City Police arrest a man accused of setting a house on fire
  • 8 missing children rescued and 18 sex offenders arrested in New Orleans
  • Louisiana is now offering COVID-19 booster shots
  • A powerful storm flooded Northern California
  • President Biden’s Agenda
  • Construction is set to begin on Ambassador Caffery
  • Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Gyth Rigdon

Related
KLFY News 10

Overnight shooting on Woodvale Ave. leaves one injured

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police responded to an overnight shooting in the 400 block of Woodvale Ave. that left one injured. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, it happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2021. One male victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. This is […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

4-year-old among two dead in Acadia Parish crash

Acadia Parish, La. (KLFY)  State Police has confirmed two fatalities in a vehicle crash Saturday night in Acadia Parish. It happened around 10 p.m. on La. Hwy. 367 near La. Hwy. 1106, police said. 49-year-old Stacy Lemoine Stevens of Eunice and 4-year-old George Ardoin of Mamou died in the crash, police said. An initial investigation […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Opelousas Police Department gets five new patrol units

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department got five new patrol units thanks to a budget reallocation by Mayor Julius Alsandor and the Opelousas City Council. Police Chief Martin McLendon announced the purchase of the units on Monday, Nov. 1. Funding for the project was received through cooperation between Mayor Julius Alsandor and the […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

Missing New Iberia woman hasn’t been seen in three weeks

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia police are searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen for nearly three weeks. Police say 20-year-old Deja Cummings was last seen on October 9 at Mike’s Inn Motel on W. Main Street. She was with a group of friends, police said, however her family has not heard from […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Plaquemine police officer shot at while driving home on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – What was supposed to be a normal drive home after a shift turned into something else entirely for one local police officer. A member of the Plaquemine Police Department was heading home to Denham Springs around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the officer heard a pop. This happened on I-10 East […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
KLFY News 10

Two teenagers found with handguns at Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRSO) has charged two teenagers who were found with handguns at Istrouma High School. According to EBRSO, a School Drug Task Force responded to a report of a gun that the school administration found in a 14-year-old student’s bag at the high school at 12:30 p.m. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: One in custody after social media post causes three South La high schools to lock down Friday morning

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 11 a.m.: Three high schools in South Louisiana were placed on lockdown Friday morning after a social media post that contained generalized threats spread to the schools. The “poster” is in custody. Port Barre Police Chief Boudreaux said that Lafayette High, Livonia High, and Port Barre High were all placed […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Suspect still at large after multiple law enforcement agencies chase, attempt to apprehend him

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 4:30 p.m., Oct. 28: A suspect wanted on multiple charges is still at large after multiple Acadiana law enforcement agencies tried to apprehend him following a high-speed chase across parishes. According to Lt. Jonathan Touchet of the Abbeville Police Department, on October 28, 2021, at approximately 1:15 p.m. officers with […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

