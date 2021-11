Agweek reporter Noah Fish was joined on the Agweek Podcast by Dan Dylla and Doug Sahr, advisors for the United South Central High School FFA chapter. Dylla talks about connections he's made through FFA over the years, and Sahr shares what it's like to be teaching alongside your former ag teacher. Other topics include the upcoming National Convention, the chapter's long-running annual corn drive and opportunities that exist in the ag industry for young people today.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO