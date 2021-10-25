Paul Finebaum digs up Jim Harbaugh, sets up big finish for Michigan

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images.

For the first time in roughly half a century, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines and No. 8 Michigan State Spartans will face off as AP top-10 opponents, making for another memorable matchup in the storied Big Ten rivalry.

Michigan and Michigan State have provided some iconic moments in college football history, from the Wolverines’ “Trouble with the Snap” play in 2015 to Charles Woodson reeling in another pick to solidify his Heisman Trophy-worthy application — and this time around, the first time they play as AP top-10 opponents since 1964, the rivalry should be as exciting as ever, according to ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum.

“I think all eyes are on Jim Harbaugh,” Finebaum said of the Wolverines’ coach on The ESPN College Football Podcast. “This is a guy that I have buried. I have been to Lowe’s and Home Depot buying the biggest shovels I can find because I have now repositioned him in all his Maize and Blue. With a win against Michigan State, which should not have been considered that big of a deal when August ended, he is back where he was a couple of years ago, waiting for Ohio State. So, I think it’s all about Harbaugh.”

Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines, off to the best start in his seven-year tenure at the helm, enter the contest with a 7-0 record. But make no mistake: Michigan State has plenty of reason to be excited, too. The Spartans have pulled off a remarkable rebuild in Mel Tucker’s second season in East Lansing, and they boast a 7-0 record of their own.

Finebaum said on The ESPN College Football Podcast that he believes Michigan will manage to defeat Michigan State on the road, and Harbaugh’s defense seems to be a big reason why. The Wolverines, through seven games, have allowed an average of just 299 yards per game, which ranks 11th in the nation and fourth among Power Five programs.

“My headline Sunday morning is, ‘Harbaugh back from the dead,'” Finebaum said.

While Michigan State is coming off a bye, Michigan needed to beat Northwestern to solidify a matchup of unbeaten teams, and the Wolverines delivered: in a 33-7 win over the Wildcats, Harbaugh’s rushing attack stole the show. Sophomore Blake Corum took 19 carries for 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while senior Hassan Haskins chipped in 23 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

Michigan State will have to keep Michigan’s rushing attack in check if it hopes to tack on another win Saturday, as the balanced Wolverines’ attack largely dictates the fate of the offense. Corum has amassed 729 rushing yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, plus ten touchdowns, while Haskins has 602 yards and ten touchdowns of his own.