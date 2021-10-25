CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Paul Finebaum digs up Jim Harbaugh, sets up big finish for Michigan

By Simon Gibbs about 19 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTfml_0cbrE8Q200
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images.

For the first time in roughly half a century, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines and No. 8 Michigan State Spartans will face off as AP top-10 opponents, making for another memorable matchup in the storied Big Ten rivalry.

Michigan and Michigan State have provided some iconic moments in college football history, from the Wolverines’ “Trouble with the Snap” play in 2015 to Charles Woodson reeling in another pick to solidify his Heisman Trophy-worthy application — and this time around, the first time they play as AP top-10 opponents since 1964, the rivalry should be as exciting as ever, according to ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum.

“I think all eyes are on Jim Harbaugh,” Finebaum said of the Wolverines’ coach on The ESPN College Football Podcast. “This is a guy that I have buried. I have been to Lowe’s and Home Depot buying the biggest shovels I can find because I have now repositioned him in all his Maize and Blue. With a win against Michigan State, which should not have been considered that big of a deal when August ended, he is back where he was a couple of years ago, waiting for Ohio State. So, I think it’s all about Harbaugh.”

Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines, off to the best start in his seven-year tenure at the helm, enter the contest with a 7-0 record. But make no mistake: Michigan State has plenty of reason to be excited, too. The Spartans have pulled off a remarkable rebuild in Mel Tucker’s second season in East Lansing, and they boast a 7-0 record of their own.

Finebaum said on The ESPN College Football Podcast that he believes Michigan will manage to defeat Michigan State on the road, and Harbaugh’s defense seems to be a big reason why. The Wolverines, through seven games, have allowed an average of just 299 yards per game, which ranks 11th in the nation and fourth among Power Five programs.

“My headline Sunday morning is, ‘Harbaugh back from the dead,'” Finebaum said.

While Michigan State is coming off a bye, Michigan needed to beat Northwestern to solidify a matchup of unbeaten teams, and the Wolverines delivered: in a 33-7 win over the Wildcats, Harbaugh’s rushing attack stole the show. Sophomore Blake Corum took 19 carries for 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while senior Hassan Haskins chipped in 23 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

Michigan State will have to keep Michigan’s rushing attack in check if it hopes to tack on another win Saturday, as the balanced Wolverines’ attack largely dictates the fate of the offense. Corum has amassed 729 rushing yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, plus ten touchdowns, while Haskins has 602 yards and ten touchdowns of his own.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit names top performing players from Week 9

Another exciting weekend of college football is in the books. After the Week 9 action, College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit has named his nine top performing players from the weekend. Kirk Herbstreit’s top performers from Week 9. RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State: The Spartans running back had an afternoon...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
On3.com

Penn State offensive identity remains a mystery in latest loss: BWI Daily

The Penn State offense under first-year coordinator Mike Yurcich has been enigmatic this season. Averaging just 26.5 points per game, the Nittany Lions produced an explosive passing performance Saturday night at Ohio Stadium against a Buckeyes defense ranked among the nation’s best. Led by 361 yards passing, however, a key interception and two key fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown, helped sink the hopes of Penn State late in the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State's daunting homestretch begins with visit to Maryland: Early preview

So, where does the Penn State football team go from here after a 33-24 loss to Ohio State?. The Nittany Lions looked a lot better, and Sean Clifford looked a lot healthier, than they did a week earlier in a dreary home loss to Illinois. But the defeats are piling up, and the Lions, who aren’t even bowl-eligible yet, must now regroup again, knowing that they don’t have a shot at the Big Ten Championship Game, the College Football Playoff or probably even a New Year’s Six bowl anymore.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Hassan Haskins
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian on Big 12 coaching changes, impact on players

Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian believes midseason coaching changes don’t serve to help anyone. In his Monday press conference, the first-year head man spoke about the recent moves at TCU and Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs announced Sunday that they had reached an agreement to part ways with coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Wisconsin loses tight end for the season, injury updates

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff will miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower-body injury in the win over No. 19 Iowa. The 6-foot-3 run blocker played in four games this season, recording three catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt sophomore from Wichita, Kansas, is now the seventh Badger to end the season early due to injury.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Michigan State Spartans#Ap#Wolverines#Heisman Trophy#Espn#Home Depot#Ohio State
On3.com

2021 Maxwell Award Semifinalists announced

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the college football player who’s judged to be the best all-around player in the nation. It’s almost become a precursor to the Heisman Trophy — as many of Maxwell Award recipients have won the Heisman as well. Prior to the season, among the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Devin Leary playing at a high level for NC State football

ESPN’s David Hale had a noteworthy tweet Monday about the success of NC State football quarterback Devin Leary, a redshirt sophomore. Thus far in eight games this year, Leary has completed 189 of 286 passes, 66.1 percent, for 2,161 yards and 21 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Since the start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bryan Harsin assesses Bo Nix play versus Ole Miss

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke with media on Saturday following their win over Ole Miss and shared praise for quarterback Bo Nix‘s performance. The Tigers won 31-20, and Nix threw for 276 yards and a touchdown in the win. Bo Nix against Ole Miss. “I think he’s playing consistently,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Big 12 announce Week 9 awards in college football

The Big 12 announced their weekly awards on Monday afternoon, with Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State getting representation. All three won their matchups in Week 9 convincingly against TCU, Texas Tech, and Kansas respectively. Beginning with Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, he continued his dominance against Texas Tech Saturday afternoon. Winning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
On3.com

SEC Shorts trolls Lane Kiffin, fourth-down decision making

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels did everything in their power to avoid an upset against Bryan Harsin and No. 18 Auburn, but their efforts fell short as Auburn won 31-20. For Kiffin, that included fourth-down conversion attempts, a risky play-calling strategy that has almost become the norm for Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2022 DL Mariere Omonode commits to hometown Purdue

West Lafayette (Ind.) West Lafayette defensive lineman Mariere Omonode is staying home for college. Omonode committed to Purdue on Monday night, announcing the news on his Twitter account. Mariere Omonode held 20 other offers but the Boilermakers were his only Power Five offer. These offers were Appalachian State, Appalachian State,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
On3.com

Kirby Smart gives masterclass in building top defense

Georgia continues to show the nation how to play elite defense. The Bulldogs blew out Florida this past weekend at the World’s Largest Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, picking up a 34-7 win over their rival. They have played 32 quarters of football this season, allowing just five touchdowns on defense....
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy