It’s almost the holiday season — aka Hallmark Christmas movie time. There’s just something about those cozy made-for-TV movies that you can’t get enough of. While you marathon-watch every Hallmark movie you can from November to Dec. 25, you may even wish you could be a part of the magic IRL. If that’s the case, it seems Santa has come a little early this year, because there are Hallmark Christmas movie-inspired rooms at Club Wyndham locations for you to live out your holiday movie dreams.

