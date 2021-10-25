Paul Finebaum brings 'crazy' Texas A&M theory to light

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum shared his theory about how the Texas A&M Aggies dropped two games to Arkansas and Mississippi State several weeks ago.

“They were playing without Haynes King, it doesn’t mean as much now as it did on the first weekend, Calzada was lost,” Finebaum said on the ESPN CFB podcast. “And there’s another theory making the rounds, it has yet to be proven, that Jimbo had the Alabama game circled, and this sounds crazy but I’ve heard it from multiple people, that he frankly did not put enough attention to, not so much Arkansas but the Mississippi State game, which they completely blew.”

Circling the Alabama game worked for the Aggies, they took down the No. 1 team in the nation 41-38, but did it come at the cost of losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State?

Finebaum put Jimbo Fisher’s squad up there with the likes of Ole Miss, Ohio State and Pitt, all one-loss teams that have impressed in spite of a flawed record.

“Texas A&M is another one of those, they’ve already blown their season, but they are playing really well right now,” Finebaum said.

“Tape doesn’t lie and if you watch the tape versus Alabama and Mississippi State, it’s a completely different team,” Paul Finebaum’s co-host Matt Barrie said. “The Texas A&M team we’re seeing now is the one we thought we were getting Labor Day weekend. You cannot miss in this sport, you cannot sleep.”

Since losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, Texas A&M is 3-0 with wins over Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina. After the bye week, two more ranked opponents present a challenge for the Aggies. They host Auburn on Nov. 6 and Ole Miss on Nov. 13. The outcomes of those games could dramatically shift the rankings behind Alabama.

Texas A&M ranks highest amongst two-loss teams

In the new AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday, the 6-2 Texas A&M Aggies are No. 14 in the nation. At 14, they’re the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country.

Despite a double-digit loss to Arkansas, which broke a nine-game streak against the Hogs, and a close loss to Mississippi State, Jimbo Fisher’s squad has redeemed themselves with wins over Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina.

The next highest-ranked two-loss team is Auburn, which travels to College Station next weekend. The Tigers don’t get the week off like A&M does, however, and must play Ole Miss on Saturday. Auburn will either come into the game with two losses and a massive new win over Ole Miss or with a third loss and faltering momentum.