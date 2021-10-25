CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Paul Finebaum brings 'crazy' Texas A&M theory to light

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dliEz_0cbrDxwh00
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum shared his theory about how the Texas A&M Aggies dropped two games to Arkansas and Mississippi State several weeks ago.

“They were playing without Haynes King, it doesn’t mean as much now as it did on the first weekend, Calzada was lost,” Finebaum said on the ESPN CFB podcast. “And there’s another theory making the rounds, it has yet to be proven, that Jimbo had the Alabama game circled, and this sounds crazy but I’ve heard it from multiple people, that he frankly did not put enough attention to, not so much Arkansas but the Mississippi State game, which they completely blew.”

Circling the Alabama game worked for the Aggies, they took down the No. 1 team in the nation 41-38, but did it come at the cost of losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State?

Finebaum put Jimbo Fisher’s squad up there with the likes of Ole Miss, Ohio State and Pitt, all one-loss teams that have impressed in spite of a flawed record.

“Texas A&M is another one of those, they’ve already blown their season, but they are playing really well right now,” Finebaum said.

“Tape doesn’t lie and if you watch the tape versus Alabama and Mississippi State, it’s a completely different team,” Paul Finebaum’s co-host Matt Barrie said. “The Texas A&M team we’re seeing now is the one we thought we were getting Labor Day weekend. You cannot miss in this sport, you cannot sleep.”

Since losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, Texas A&M is 3-0 with wins over Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina. After the bye week, two more ranked opponents present a challenge for the Aggies. They host Auburn on Nov. 6 and Ole Miss on Nov. 13. The outcomes of those games could dramatically shift the rankings behind Alabama.

Texas A&M ranks highest amongst two-loss teams

In the new AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday, the 6-2 Texas A&M Aggies are No. 14 in the nation. At 14, they’re the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country.

Despite a double-digit loss to Arkansas, which broke a nine-game streak against the Hogs, and a close loss to Mississippi State, Jimbo Fisher’s squad has redeemed themselves with wins over Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina.

The next highest-ranked two-loss team is Auburn, which travels to College Station next weekend. The Tigers don’t get the week off like A&M does, however, and must play Ole Miss on Saturday. Auburn will either come into the game with two losses and a massive new win over Ole Miss or with a third loss and faltering momentum.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names surprising Heisman frontrunner entering Week 8

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Paul Finebaum joined ESPN’s “Get Up” on Friday to discuss a number of big college football questions entering Week 8. At the end of the segment, Finebaum and fellow ESPN CFB analyst Heather Dinich named their current favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Dinich...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new name in the LSU coaching search

The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum is usually in tune and well informed about all things college football. So when he talked about Dabo Swinney on Sunday in the LSU coaching search, naturally it perked a few people’s ears up. ESPN’s Matthew Barrie asked Finebaum about what he’s heard about the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Matt Barrie
Person
Paul Finebaum
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Updated His College Football Top 4

Could we see two leagues get two teams into the College Football Playoff this year? Paul Finebaum thinks so, at least as of right now. Every Sunday, Finebaum updates his top four teams following the conclusion of the latest week of games. This morning, he only had two conferences represented in his top four.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals If He Thinks Scott Frost Should Be Fired

The Huskers are 3-5 on the season following Saturday afternoon’s tough loss at Minnesota. It was another one-score loss for Nebraska, which fell to the Gophers, 30-23, a week after nearly knocking off Michigan. It’s been another tough season for Frost’s program, which has consistently knocked on the door of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Coach Makes Sense For USC Job

It’s been a little over a month since the USC Trojans relieved Clay Helton of his head coaching duties. The search for a new coach is still ongoing, but Paul Finebaum believes the program should target one particular candidate. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum made an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Ohio State#American Football#Sec#The Texas A M Aggies#Haynes King#Espn#Cfb#Ole Miss#Auburn#Ap
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Latest Tough Loss

Another season, another disappointing result for Jim Harbaugh, whose Michigan Wolverines lost to rival Michigan State on Saturday. Michigan, which suffered its first loss of the season, led Michigan State by double digits in the second half, but the Wolverines couldn’t hold onto the lead. The Spartans topped the Wolverines,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals top five teams after Week 9

Paul Finebaum watched as chaos ensued in Week 9 of the college football season. As the Big Ten led the way with gigantic matchups, other conferences caught up with upsets and craziness galore. After a night to think on it, Finebaum revealed his top five teams following a wild weekend....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Scott Frost, Nebraska can make a statement against Ohio State

Scott Frost continues to set records in his fourth season as Nebraska’s head football coach, none of which are positive. Frost has amassed just a 15-26 overall record since taking over the Cornhuskers program in 2018, and his .366 win percentage ranks him No. 20 out of the 26 to ever coach a game in Lincoln. Furthermore, Frost’s Cornhuskers, now just 3-6 in the 2021 campaign, have only three more opportunities to save their head coach from falling into another record — unless Nebraska wins out, Frost will have amassed his fourth consecutive losing season at the helm, something that hasn’t happened at Nebraska since 1958-1961 under Bill Jennings.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum addresses Jimbo Fisher to LSU rumors

News broke on Sunday that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron would be mutually agreeing to part ways at the conclusion of this season. Just 21 months after LSU finished an undefeated season and won a national championship, Orgeron is now on the outs. With rumors on LSU’s next coach swirling, Paul Finebaum thinks Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher could be an option for LSU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy