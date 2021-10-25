Dorm elevator shut down for a week, reportedly limiting students’ movement

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh is requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all students and employees. By Dec. 6, in order to “remain a community member,” the university says everyone must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get an approved exemption. Students who don’t meet the deadline can’t enroll in classes or live in dorms and employees will be subject to disciplinary action, including termination. Those who are exempt will be subject to additional mitigation efforts like regular COVID-19 testing. The university had been strongly encouraging vaccinations but says that short-term approach isn’t sustainable. So far, more than 93% of students, faculty and staff have told the university that they’re vaccinated. The requirement affects over 3,000 students, faculty and staff who haven’t disclosed their vaccination status yet.

