Dorm elevator shut down for a week, reportedly limiting students’ movement

depauliaonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elevator in a “fully accessible” dorm on campus was out of service for a full week, leaving disabled students “trapped” in their dorms with limited access. The elevator in Centennial Hall was reportedly out of service from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, making it difficult for students to attend classes,...

depauliaonline.com

