Cold front will reach Texoma soon, along with storm chances

texomashomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother warm and sunny afternoon is expected for Texoma. Lows this morning will be down in the lower to mid-50s. Might be a little chilly, but thankfully winds will stay calm. Clear morning skies will lead to a sunny afternoon. Highs will warm up to 84 degrees this afternoon. Winds will...

www.texomashomepage.com

KSLA

Another major cold front on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great Halloween weekend and got the chance to enjoy some amazing fall weather across the ArkLaTex. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking another strong cold front on the way for the middle of the work week. Behind this front we are expecting even colder weather on tap for the region with highs that will likely be stuck in the 50s as we would close out the week. An early preview of your weekend forecast is showing generally sunny skies and temperatures that would be rebounding back into the upper 60s by Sunday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WBOY 12 News

Wintry weather possible Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – November is officially here across north-central West Virginia and “Game of Thrones” fans know that means one thing: Winter is Coming. Moisture is moving in from two sources. Firstly, a system in the Great Plains bringing moisture north of a stalled front in the Deep South. Cold air from Canada is already […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
cbslocal.com

Cold Front Coming For North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A slow moving cold front is passing through North Texas Monday night and will continue to slide southeast Tuesday, Nov. 2. We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours. Temperatures at 4:00 pm will be in the lower 50s in...
TEXAS STATE
WETM 18 News

Chance of Mixed Precipitation on Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Cold Front Coming For North Texas With ‘Sharp Temperature Gradient’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A slow moving cold front is passing through North Texas Monday night and will continue to slide southeast Tuesday, Nov. 2. We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours. Temperatures at 4:00 pm will be in the lower 50s in the NW parts of North Texas while temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the SE. The temperature gradient is defined as the change in temperature over the change in distance. So, at 4 p.m. the temperature in Palestine is forecast to be 76° and the forecasted temperature in Bowie is forecast to be 53°. That is a difference of 23°. On a straight line, there is approximately 179.04 miles from Palestine to Bowie. While not dramatic, the temperature gradient is 0.12° per mile. What that means is that parts of North Texas call for sweatshirts and pants while other parts call for shorts and t-shirts. However, all of North Texas will be cool to cold on Wednesday with them temperatures for all of us in the 40s to 50s.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures, First Chance Of Snowflakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s that time of the year again. No, not when it gets colder and we start to talk about snow. I mean that happens as well. But if you look at the 7-Day forecast you’ll also see the clock telling us once again it is time to fall back, gain an hour of sleep for a weekend and start to complain about why we ever go off of Daylight Saving Time. Well, let me be the one to tell you right now that I am good with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end, and if it’s too...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDSU

Another cold front is on the way

Cool in the morning with lows dropping into the 40s to near 50 on the Northshore to mid 50s to near 60 on the South Shore. Sunny skies are forecast Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds increase Wednesday as a cold front pushes through. Highs will be near 70 to the low 70s. Cloudy and breezy with some rain around Thursday. Highs mid 60s. Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Good looking weekend ahead with chilly morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Highs will be near 70 to the low 70s. We say goodbye to Daylight Saving Time early Sunday. Don't forget to turn your clock back one hour before going to sleep Saturday. You get an extra hour of sleep Sunday. Enjoy!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: A Mild Day With A Cooldown Later On

Hi Everyone! Today will be the mildest day of the work and school week. At 60° the mildest day — think about that. It is Nov. 1 The average daytime high is now 63°. Generally speaking, this week will be 7 to 10° below average in the low- to mid-50’s. At night we will drop into the mid upper 30’s. (41° is the current overnight average low.)  An area of low pressure gently passing by overnight, albeit with a few showers, will pull air our way from central Canada. And there is your cool down. Through today we will see the temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Nice Start To November, Rain Chance Rises Mid-Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, comfortable start with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade with a few isolated showers. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day but the rain chance is low. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the low 80s which is normal for this time of year. Monday night will be pleasant and slightly milder with low 70s overnight. Tuesday will be similar with seasonable highs in the low 80s and the potential for a few showers. Mid to late week the rain chance will rise due to more of an east breeze and an increase in moisture ahead of our next cold front. Next weekend drier and cooler air will move in. By Saturday morning lows will fall to the upper 60s. It will be even cooler by mid 60s on Sunday morning.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: November Temperature Drop; Freeze Warning In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– November starts off with a significant drop in temperatures. This colder feel will last for most of the week. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for counties west of Cook, DuPage, and Will. After a cold Monday morning, highs only reach the middle to upper 40s. Highs in the 40s with lows near freezing. By Friday, temperatures reach the 50s.
CHICAGO, IL

