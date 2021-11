As your shorts and sandals go back into storage and the long sleeves come out for the season, have you stopped to consider the watches that'll see you through the winter? Maybe it's time — if you live in the upper latitudes of the northern hemisphere, at least, where we're well aware that the cold is coming. If you needed more of a reminder than the chilly winds, watch brands are releasing ice-themed watches as well as dressier affairs that'll slip under those layered cuffs. That's not all, though, as there was a wide range of colorful and season-defying releases this month, as well. Check out those and much more from October's watch releases below.

