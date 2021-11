This morning it was announced that Disneyland ticket prices went up and that the highest pass, the Dream Key, is currently sold out! The fine print on the Disneyland website says Magic Key pass types are limited in quantity and may not be available for purchase or renewal at any given time. Per the LA Times, “daily ticket prices are jumping 3% to 8%, with standard daily parking rates going up by 20%. The parks last raised ticket prices by as much as 5% in February of 2020 — shortly before the parks closed for 13 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO