Video Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

By Review
Eurogamer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm not sure what Guardians of the Galaxy wants to be. On one hand, it's a wonderfully accessible adventure wrapped up in family-friendly packaging, with an action-packed storyline that takes you on a delightful voyage through some of the galaxy's most colourful climes. On the other, it boasts an aggressively complex...

www.eurogamer.net

