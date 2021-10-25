CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stiffs Mailbag: Bench struggles, Fools Gold teams, and Jokić vs Giannis vs Luka

By Ryan Blackburn
denverstiffs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Mailbag Monday! If you’re new around here, I have decided to move the Denver Stiffs mailbag from Thursday to Monday this year. That way, we lead off the week with interesting content requested by Denver Stiffs readers. I often ask for questions on Twitter, so if you’re looking for...

www.denverstiffs.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes emotional admission after Bucks’ historic night vs. Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks Title Defense Tour is off to a rousing start after they notched a statement win over the Brooklyn Nets, 127-104 in front of home fans at Fiserv Forum. It was truly a magical evening for the Bucks as they also received their NBA championship rings before the game. It was the crowning achievement of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates. Quite expectedly, Giannis got pretty emotional, as he finally completed his mission for the Bucks.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Luka Dončić
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Marc Gasol
NBA

Denver Nuggets Mailbag: Jokić’s MVP chances, Porter Jr.’s scoring, and more

The NBA’s 75th anniversary season begins tonight, with the Denver Nuggets opening up their 2021-22 campaign Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. This upcoming season promises to be a compelling and unique one for Denver, who will be without Jamal Murray to start the year. The growth of Michael Porter Jr., the further integration of Aaron Gordon, and the presence of new faces in Jeff Green and Bones Hyland will all be storylines to keep an eye on this season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Denver Stiffs#Twitter#Piratejay#The Phoenix Suns#The New Orleans Pelicans
NBA

Bucks vs. Nets score, updates: Giannis on fire as Bucks start season with win over Nets

Opening night for the 2021-22 season has arrived, with a marquee matchup to get things started. On the back of their classic second round playoff series that went the distance, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and the championship winning Bucks will collect their rings pregame, while Kevin Durant and James Harden prepare to start their pursuit of the 2022 title.
NBA
sportstalkline.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Season Opener | Nets vs Bucks | 32 PT 14 REB 2 BLK 1 STL

Welcome to the 75th NBA Season opener between the Nets and reining Champions the Bucks. Giannis is the story tonight boy was he killing it or what! Before we continue please like, comment, and subscribe!. Giannis started in style. The first game of the season and he was everywhere. Giannis’...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard Fight During Lakers vs Suns; Separated by Team Bench

It is not every day’s occurrence that two members of the same team are involved in a heated exchange, yet it was a case in Lakers vs Suns after the home team started struggling in the second quarter. Fans were astonished to see Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard fight while a discussion turned into a scuffle between the two marquee players for the purple and yellow army.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

TPM™ 2021-'21 Game #4 vs Utah

Nuggets vs Jazz I: "Schedule loss" If you are viewing the pre-game version of the TPM piece and you enjoy gonzo-basketball reporting, I invite you to please join me after the game where the same link will lead you to the post-game version. In it, all of the disjointed/unsightly blanks below will be filled, complete with data/analysis.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
denverstiffs.com

Stat of the Week: The Denver Nuggets bench needs a makeover

The Denver Nuggets, for a team with a 2-1 record that includes a convincing win against the team that eliminated them in the playoffs last season, seem to be filled with more questions than answers at the moment. In a cruel twist of fate, the Nikola Jokić led team ranks 27th in the NBA in offensive rating and 5th in defensive rating.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Denver Nuggets fall to Utah Jazz shorthanded on the road

The Denver Nuggets started their game off against the Utah Jazz where they left off last night when they turned the ball over which led to an easy dunk for Donovan Mitchell that was quickly answered by Monte Morris. Nikola Jokic was called for a foul on a layup attempt by Rudy Gobert, and Gobert went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line. Aaron Gordon got to the rim after a couple of empty possessions for a reverse dunk before Jokic and Mike Conley traded triples.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Preview: Nuggets host Mavericks on Friday night, with or without Nikola Jokic

After starting the season with two wins, the Nuggets fell short in their back-to-back games earlier this week against Cleveland and Utah. Tonight, they are back home to kick off yet another back-to-back set by hosting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks before flying to Minnesota for a Saturday night date with the Timberwolves.
NBA
theScore

NBA Wednesday best bets: Suns' struggles will continue vs. Kings

We got back on track Tuesday with a 2-1 mark, which could have easily been 3-0 if not for the Jazz's late-game surge in what was otherwise a close affair. Still, we'll gladly take a 12-7 record into Wednesday's value-rich lineup. There are some real concerns in the Lakers' locker...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

What can the Nuggets do about the bench?

The Nuggets are now 2-2. The Jazz game you can draw up as Jokic went out, but there have been quite a few causes for concern throughout the season so far. The biggest, in my opinion, is the bench unit that Malone is choosing to run. That being a lineup of Facu Compazzo, Austin Rivers, PJ Dozier, Jamychal Green, and Jeff Green. This lineup has played 55 possessions together and per cleaningtheglass.com, has a -53.4 net rating. Just as a reference for how bad that is, the 2015-16 76ers (the team that went 10-72) had a -10.4 net rating. So the Nuggets’ bench unit right now is playing roughly 5 times worse than the worst team of the past decade; a team that was losing on purpose! It is really, really, really bad right now and one could make an argument that the Nuggets’ bench is the worst in the league right now. It is clear something has to change, so let me pitch a few solutions as to what the Nuggets could do about their bench unit.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Monte Morris confirms Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic "fine" after knee panic

After hitting knees with Utah center Rudy Gobertin Tuesday’s eventual 122-110 defeat, Nikola Jokicfell was in agony, his right knee in pain. Down for some beats, Jokicfinally walked off the basketball court to the visiting dressing room, albeit with a visible limp. Although Nikola Jokic’s right knee was visibly swollen...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo schools the entire opposition defense in Bucks vs Timberwolves

The tables have turned quickly for the Milwaukee Bucks after a blistering start to the NBA 2021-22 Season. After winning their season opener against the resilient Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo led Bucks have been hampered with marquee players sitting out due to respective injuries. However, during Bucks vs Timberwolves, the two-time MVP showcased just why is able to solely run the play even when he is missing teammates.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: Help Michael Porter Jr. help himself

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy