Video Games

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Review

By Editorials
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is something that had a lot of potential to be great, but just barely makes it to above average. This comes after a near-perfect lesson on what not to do. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics struggled to make Marvel’s Avengers the hit it needed...

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
