Facebook programmer who sold data of 178 million users booked

By Ishika Yadav
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is taking legal action in response to another large-scale data heist. Facebook reportedly sued Ukraine national for scraping data for more than 178 million users. The programmer reportedly exploited. Messenger. 's contact import feature by using an automated...

HackRead

Facebook sues Ukrainian man for scraping and selling 178m users’ data

Facebook tracked down the programmer after he mistakenly used his contact information on email and job portals. On October 21, 2021, Facebook filed a lawsuit against a Ukrainian citizen for allegedly scraping information of 178 million users of the social network and selling the data on hacker forums. Reportedly, the...
INTERNET
