The LSU Tigers are looking for a new direction in their football program less than two years after the team won the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. Program officials have decided that they are moving on from head coach Ed Orgeron, who is 9-8 since winning the national championship, at the end of the this season. The decision came down to the disappointing results on the field, the impact that's had on recruiting and internal controversies within the program.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO