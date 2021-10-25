Meet Ljay Newsome

You know the term Mendoza line? Sure you do. Do you know its origins?. Well, maybe you do, maybe you don’t. But I’ll share it anyway. Mario Mendoza was the classic defensive whiz, no hit shortstop that baseball has probably always had. In 1979, in a year where he ultimately finished with a .198 average, his teammates would give him trouble about having trouble staying above a .200 average. George Brett, an opposing player, had a slow start and two of his teammates gave him shit, saying “You’re going to sink below the Mendoza line if you’re not careful.” Brett shared this on ESPN, and a new baseball saying was born.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO